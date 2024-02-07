 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dolphins add former Titans outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow to staff

Ryan Crow spent six years in Tennessee before accepting a job on Anthony Weaver’s staff.

By Jacob Mendel
NFL: Tennesee Titans practice Aug 31, 2022 George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

First-year defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver continued to fill out his coaching staff with the addition of outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow. An outside linebackers coach since 2021, he spent the last six seasons with the Tenessee Titans.

MMQB senior reporter Albert Breer reported that the Miami Dolphins were hiring Crow, adding that he also received interest from the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, and Seattle Seahawks.

According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, former Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Slowik, who also interviewed for the team’s defensive coordinator position, will remain on the staff. That said, his position has not been announced.

The Dolphins hired former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry to coach the inside linebackers earlier this week. Miami ranked No. 22 with an average of 23.2 points allowed in 2023, but that number ballooned to 34.3 over the season’s final three weeks.

After the coaching staff is settled, the Dolphins will battle with its -$50 million salary cap space before the league year begins on March 15.

