Dolphins add former Titans outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow to staff

First-year defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver continued to fill out his coaching staff with the addition of outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow. An outside linebackers coach since 2021, he spent the last six seasons with the Tenessee Titans.

MMQB senior reporter Albert Breer reported that the Miami Dolphins were hiring Crow, adding that he also received interest from the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, and Seattle Seahawks.

Dolphins are hiring Ryan Crow to coach their outside linebackers, per source. Former Titans OLBs coach who had interest from the Vikings, Giants and Seahawks too.



Crow is viewed as having NFL defensive coordinator potential. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 7, 2024

According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, former Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Slowik, who also interviewed for the team’s defensive coordinator position, will remain on the staff. That said, his position has not been announced.

Slowik is being re-assigned to a different position on Dolphins staff, which will be publicly disclosed at some point https://t.co/hy8NmjEoFV — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 7, 2024

The Dolphins hired former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry to coach the inside linebackers earlier this week. Miami ranked No. 22 with an average of 23.2 points allowed in 2023, but that number ballooned to 34.3 over the season’s final three weeks.

After the coaching staff is settled, the Dolphins will battle with its -$50 million salary cap space before the league year begins on March 15.