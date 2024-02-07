Dan Marino: Miami Dolphins can win Super Bowl with Tua Tagovailoa

Super Bowl week brings all of the celebrities out of the woodwork, including legendary NFL players from years past. This year’s walk down “Radio Row” is no different.

On Wednesday, former Miami Dolphins quarterback, and one of the greatest players in the history of football, Dan Marino, took his turn speaking with various media personalities ahead of Sunday’s big game. He joined Pat McAfee of ESPN to chat about a myriad of topics including Ace Ventura, M&M’s, Hard Knocks, how many yards he’d throw for in today’s era of the NFL, and of course, the Miami Dolphins.

McAfee asked Marino about the current era of the Dolphins saying, “Dolphins are all the way back right now it feels like... Does it feel like they’re all the way back?”

“I feel like that we’re on the road to doing something special down the line,” answered Marino. “I felt really good about us this year as far as going into the season and then as the season went on and then — not making excuses — we got kind of devastated with injuries and it really took its toll on us at the end of the year. That’s not an excuse because everyone’s got to play. Everyone has hurt positions that are players. I think we’re close.”

Later, Marino chatted with Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio where the topic of Tua Tagovailoa and his chances of leading the Dolphins to a Super Bowl in his career was discussed.

Russo asked, “Can the Dolphins win a Super Bowl with Tua?”

“Yes, I believe so,” replied Marino. “He just needs to continue to grow. I think he’s done that. He had the best statistical year of his career and the best in the league, I think. You just gotta build on that... Sometimes you just gotta get in the right positions and have the right people healthy so you have a chance to get to the Super Bowl.”