Miami Dolphins Fans Share Their Super Bowl Menu

With the Super Bowl this coming weekend I recently asked the question(s)-

What will you be doing for Super Bowl Sunday food-wise? Will you be going to a party where you will just contribute a dish or a few things to the mix? Will you be hosting the party where you will be responsible for the lion’s share of the grub? Will you be at home and making something for just you and yours? What is it that you will be making or serving?

Below are some of your answers-

daytonadolfan has so many secrets!

Gonna deep fry my secret recipe chicken wings and assorted sides and desserts! Having family over to watch and complain that we aren’t in it! lol

Yarganaught is having a potluck but forgot to provide his address.

What will you be doing for Super Bowl Sunday food-wise? Pot-luck spread, but nothing really themed. Will you be going to a party where you will just contribute a dish or a few things to the mix? Party is at my house, and guests are bringing sides (and alcohol) Will you be hosting the party where you will be responsible for the lion’s share of the grub? Yes Will you be at home and making something for just you and yours? No, and someone is bringing a 12’ projector/screen What is it that you will be making or serving? Pulled pork sliders and pigs-in-a-blanket. But no plans to smoke ribs or anything more than the shoulder.

finfanfromsiam is rolling with some good ole classics!

Local Pizza place. Hawaiian Pizza and garlic parm wings!!

coach k 13 is crashing the party at Tona’s!

I’m going to Joe’s house for the secret recipe wings!!!!

darryldunphy is brewing up a fisherman’s stew.

Traditionally at the restaurant, we always did 2 dishes representing the 2 cities in the Final. Since I closed mine in October I decided just to do 1 dish for friends this year. So I’m doing Cioppino this year to represent San Fran. Mostly though it feeds a lot of people, and it’s delicious….

Alpha6 must have known that I love deviled eggs. Thanks, Johhny!

What will you be doing for Super Bowl Sunday food-wise? Daughter’s Will you be going to a party where you will just contribute a dish or a few things to the mix? Yes Will you be hosting the party where you will be responsible for the lion’s share of the grub? No Will you be at home and making something for just you and yours? No What is it that you will be making or serving? Deviled eggs

Francesco ITA Just needs more time...

I will not celebrate the Superbowl of others !! 48 hours monthly fasting here ...

Well, I was hoping for more recipes to steal but alas, my only option left seems to be taking the two-hour drive to crash Tona’s party along with Coach. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to stop in and comment on the question of the day post. If you would like feel free to add any of your recipes in the comments section of this post.