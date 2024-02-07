Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

What Steve Belichick’s departure means for the Patriots - Pats Pulpit

New England’s long-time assistant coach is headed for the University of Washington.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

New York Jets: Jets Wide receiver Garrett Wilson and contested catches - Gang Green Nation

There’s always room for improvement, even for a great player like Garrett Wilson





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Very minor correlation between NFL heavy personnel usage and offensive effectiveness in 2023 - Buffalo Rumblings

A deep dive into NFL trends

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

The case for and against retaining Ravens’ key defensive free agents - Baltimore Beatdown

Making an argument on both sides for re-signing some of the Ravens’ notable defensive free agents





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Le’Veon Bell wants to make NFL comeback with Steelers - Behind the Steel Curtain

The former Steelers All-Pro wants to make a comeback





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Sam Hubbard praised for playing through injuries to keep Bengals in playoff race - Cincy Jungle

"He was just a warrior and played through things that most human beings wouldn’t play through and provided us the opportunity to go out there and have a chance to win."





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Ken Dorsey: How he could help Cleveland’s offense, their 3rd down conversion problem - Dawgs By Nature

Dorsey could help Cleveland get over it’s biggest offensive hurdle in 2024

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Ranking Houston Texans Offseason Positional Needs - Battle Red Blog

Where does Houston need to add talent heading into the offseason?





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Titans’ hiring of Brian Callahan shouldn’t impact first-round decision - Music City Miracles

The wide receiver versus offensive tackle debate is going to rage all offseason long





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence deserves none — but also, all — of the blame - Big Cat Country

Jacksonville Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence is both the main catalyst and inhibitor of the team’s trajectory.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

3 pressing Colts questions heading into the offseason - Stampede Blue

1. Who will be the offensive coordinator in 2024?

Jim Bob Cooter was the offensive coordinator last season and while there were mixed reviews you would assume that he would return in 2024. That...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

All the ways the Denver Broncos can free up their salary cap space - Mile High Report

It’s restructure and extend season. The Denver Broncos should definitely be active on both fronts this offseason.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Faith, Family, Football: Takeaways on Jim Harbaugh from All or Nothing: The Michigan Wolverines - Bolts From The Blue

What can we learn about the Los Angeles Chargers’ new head coach Jim Harbaugh from the Amazon Prime documentary All or Nothing: The Michigan Wolverines from 2017? The show also features Rashan Gary, Don Brown, Pep Hamilton and Chase Winovich.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders news: Luke Getsy becoming offensive coordinator - Silver And Black Pride

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly hiring former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy for the same job





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs News: Team could set a historic postseason record on Sunday - Arrowhead Pride

If the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, they will have completed one of the most difficult Super Bowl runs in history.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Giants block Mike Kafka from coordinator interview with Seahawks - Big Blue View

Seattle reportedly had interest in Kafka as offensive coordinator





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Report: Eagles defensive backs coach not returning (again) - Bleeding Green Nation

For the third year in a row, the Philadelphia Eagles will have a new defensive backs coach.

D.K. McDonald is leaving Philly to become the Kansas Jayhawks’ new co-defensive coordinator and DBs...





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator candidate Mike Zimmer would feel like typical move - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys will interview Mike Zimmer for the defensive coordinator position, and it doesn’t exactly inspire confidence of an ‘all-in’ season.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

The Washington Commanders hire Kliff Kingsbury as their new OC - Hogs Haven

Dan Quinn’s staff is starting to take shape

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

What Packers fans should expect from Jeff Hafley’s defense in Green Bay - Acme Packing Company

Hafley’s defense is a step toward the Robert Saleh tree for Green Bay. Previously, the team ran a quarters-heavy system.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

The spin on Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson has gotten out of control - Pride Of Detroit

It’s become pretty clear that both the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson are beefing through the media.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Does Caleb Williams not want to play for the Chicago Bears? - Windy City Gridiron

Colin Cowherd created quite a mess yesterday with a comment about Caleb Williams’ desires to play elsewhere.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

It’s Okay If The Vikings Don’t Find An Immediate Successor to Kirk Cousins - Daily Norseman

The case for waiting until next year to draft a QB.

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

How will the Saints offense look with new OC Klint Kubiak - Canal Street Chronicles

New Orleans hopes to see change with new their new OC.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

2023 Falcons rookie review: Clark Phillips offers an intriguing glimpse of the future - The Falcoholic

The talented rookie cornerback took on a starting role late in the year and suggested he could keep it in 2024.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Can Brandt Tilis fix the salary cap for the Carolina Panthers? - Cat Scratch Reader

The introductory press conference of Dan Morgan and Dave Canales has captured attention, but another under the radar hiring may be just as important.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Bucs included Baker Mayfield in their search for a new offensive coordinator - Bucs Nation

And rightfully so.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers Defense: How satisfied with Steve Wilks are you? - Niners Nation

Time to discuss the elephant in the room.





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Big decision looming for Zaven Collins’ fifth-year option - Revenge of the Birds

Fifth-year option for Collins projected to be $12.75 million per Over the Cap





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Report: Seahawks show interest in Chiefs assistant Joe Cullen as defensive coordinator - Field Gulls

Joe Cullen coaches the Chiefs defensive line.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

L.A. Rams draft news: Who caught Les Snead’s eye at the Senior Bowl? - Turf Show Times

Here’s a list of prospects that the media thought stood out