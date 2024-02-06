Raheem Mostert nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Year

Many didn’t know what to expect from Miami’s rushing attack to begin the year. Was it Raheem Mostert’s show? Maybe it’ll be Jeff Wilson Jr.’s show after the Dolphins sent a 5th-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for his services. Don’t sleep on rookie running back De’Von Achane!

Mostert rushed for multiple touchdowns in six different games while setting career highs in carries, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and receiving touchdowns — it’s hard to imagine that anyone could see that in the preseason crystal ball.

In his ninth season, Mostert led the league with 18 rushing touchdowns — earning a nomination for the FedEx Ground Player of the Year. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts were tied for second with 15 touchdowns on the ground.

VOTE for the @FedEx Ground Player of the Year! — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2024

Two others were nominated for the award. San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey led the league with 1,459 rushing yards and scored 14 touchdowns on the ground. Los Angeles’ Kyren Williams rushed for 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Josh Jacobs won the award last year, beating out Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb.

The FedEx Ground Player of the Year will be announced at the NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. EST. The event will air on CBS and NFL Network.