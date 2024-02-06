 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Packers set to hire Dolphins LB coach Anthony Campanile

The Dolphins coaching carousel continues.

By Sumeet Jena
NFL: SEP 29 Dolphins at Bengals Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Another day, another coaching change for the Miami Dolphins.

This time, an exit. Linebackers coach Anthony Campanile has reportedly been hired by the Green Bay Packers.

Just yesterday, Campanile was set to stay in Miami, with the New York Giants choosing to hire Shane Bowen of the Tennessee Titans for their defensive coordinator role, after interviewing Campanile. However, on the same day that the Dolphins hire Joe Barry from the Packers as their linebackers coach, the Packers are taking Campanile. Essentially, a like-for-like swap for both teams.

Known for his fiery personality and ability to connect with players, Campanile could be a big loss for the Dolphins. However, replacement Joe Barry has far more experience in the NFL, and could prove to be a nice hire for Miami. Prior to joining the Packers, Barry held coaching positions with several other NFL teams, including the Detroit Lions, Washington Football Team, and Los Angeles Rams.

