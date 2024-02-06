Report: Packers set to hire Dolphins LB coach Anthony Campanile

Another day, another coaching change for the Miami Dolphins.

This time, an exit. Linebackers coach Anthony Campanile has reportedly been hired by the Green Bay Packers.

Pretty big coup for #Packers coach Matt LaFleur and DC Jeff Hafley. They are expected to hire former #Dolphins LBs coach Anthony Campanile, a source said. The #Giants had interviewed Campanile for their DC job and the #Eagles wanted him as a linebackers coach, the source said. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) February 6, 2024

Just yesterday, Campanile was set to stay in Miami, with the New York Giants choosing to hire Shane Bowen of the Tennessee Titans for their defensive coordinator role, after interviewing Campanile. However, on the same day that the Dolphins hire Joe Barry from the Packers as their linebackers coach, the Packers are taking Campanile. Essentially, a like-for-like swap for both teams.

Known for his fiery personality and ability to connect with players, Campanile could be a big loss for the Dolphins. However, replacement Joe Barry has far more experience in the NFL, and could prove to be a nice hire for Miami. Prior to joining the Packers, Barry held coaching positions with several other NFL teams, including the Detroit Lions, Washington Football Team, and Los Angeles Rams.