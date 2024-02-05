Giants hire Shane Bowen as defensive coordinator, after holding interview with Dolphins LB coach Anthony Campanile

The Miami Dolphins coaching staff has already undergone a number of changes this offseason, with coaches both leaving and arriving in Miami.

This past week, the team hired Ravens assistant head coach Anthony Weaver as their defensive coordinator. However, the team was all set to lose a potential defensive assistant for Weaver, with the New York Giants requesting a defensive coordinator interview with Dolphins linebackers coach Anthony Campanile, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Giants recently parted ways with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, and were on the hunt for a replacement.

However, the Giants decided to go with Shane Bowen of the Tennessee Titans, meaning Campanile stays in Miami (for now).

Giants to hire Shane Bowen as defensive coordinator. https://t.co/ScoZ3bIwpi — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 5, 2024

Campanile joined the Dolphins in 2020 as the team’s linebackers coach and made a splash on this year’s NFL Hard Knocks, with fans gravitating towards his infectious energy and personality. Under NFL rules, teams cannot prevent an assistant coach from interviewing with another team for a coordinator role, meaning the Dolphins had no choice but to let the fiery Campanile interview with New York.

Luckily for the Dolphins, the Giants decided to go another route. For now, Campanile stays a Miami Dolphin.