Miami Dolphins to avoid international trip during 2024 NFL season

Speaking with the media ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell dropped various bits of knowledge regarding international games during the 2024 NFL season.

The home teams for the international games next season are the Philadelphia Eagles — who will be the home team for a game in Brazil on Friday night of kickoff week — the Carolina Panthers — who will be the home team for a game in Germany — and the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, and Carolina Panthers — who all will be the home teams for games in London, England.

By taking a look at the opponents the Dolphins will face in 2024, one can quickly deduce that Miami will not play any of the teams listed above on the road, meaning they will not be enduring the long flight, plus travel logistics that come along with an international matchup.

The Dolphins often find themselves playing games “across the pond,” most recently a 21-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany during week nine of the 2023 season. The first game played in London, England also featured the Miami Dolphins — a 13-10 loss to the New York Giants on October 28th, 2007.