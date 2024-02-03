Mike McDaniel statement on Dolphins hire of Anthony Weaver as defensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins ended their search for a replacement for Vic Fangio as the team’s defensive coordinator on Saturday when they hired Anthony Weaver. The move brings Weaver to Miami after he spent the last three years with the Baltimore Ravens. He has also spent time as a coach in the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, and Houston Texans organizations. He played for the Ravens and Texans during a seven-year playing career as a defensive end.

The news broke earlier in the day through multiple media reports but became official during the afternoon after the team and Weaver finalized his contract. Head coach Mike McDaniel, who is entering his third year as the team’s top coach and will have his third different defensive coordinator, released a statement as part of the team’s announcement of the hiring.

“I am excited to add Anthony to our staff, not only for what he will bring to the Dolphins as a teacher and coach, but even more so who he is as a leader of men,” McDaniel said. “He has a proven resume of success, built on his personal investment in his players. Most importantly, he shares our belief that player development is the cornerstone to both team building and sustained excellence. Through conversations with him and those who have worked with him, it became clear that we have aligned values in football philosophies and coaching.”