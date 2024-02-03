Safeties coach Joe Kasper returning to Philadelphia after one season in Miami

The Philadelphia Eagles have hired Miami Dolphins safeties coach Joe Kasper for the same role, NFL Network’s Cameron Wofle reported on Friday. He returns to Philadelphia after just one season coaching the Dolphins.

Fangio was a consultant while Kasper was a defensive quality control coach during Philadelphia’s 2022 playoff run, which ended with a Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Considering the familiarity with Fangio and the Eagles, Kasper’s decision to leave Miami wasn’t entirely out of left field. He was defensive backs and quarterbacks coach for three years at Duke before accepting a role on Nick Sirianni’s staff ahead of the 2021 season.

Meanwhile, Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported on Saturday that the Dolphins have finished their search for a defensive coordinator. Miami is expected to hire Baltimore Ravens associate head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver to fill the role.