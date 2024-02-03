Dolphins land Anthony Weaver for defensive coordinator position

The Miami Dolphins are hiring Anthony Weaver to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position, according to a report from Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz. Weaver joins Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel’s staff after three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. The former NFL defensive end has previously served as a defensive coordinator with the Houston Texans in 2020.

Weaver’s hire gives the team a replacement for Vic Fangio, who, after one season in Miami, mutually parted ways with the team to take the defensive coordinator role with the Philadelphia Eagles. Weaver worked as the defensive line coach and run-game coordinator in Baltimore in 2021, then added the associate head coach title in 2022. His 2020 stint as the Texans’ defensive coordinator and defensive line coach came as a promotion after four seasons as the team’s defensive line coach.

Before joining the Texans, Weaver was the defensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills in 2013 and the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and 2015. His first NFL role was as an assistant defensive line coach for the New York Jets in 2012. He worked as a linebackers coach at North Texas in 2011 and as a graduate assistant at Florida in 2010.

During his playing career, Weaver was a second-round pick by the Ravens in 2002, spending four seasons in Baltimore. He then signed as a free agent with the Texans, playing the 2006 through 2008 seasons with the team. He totaled 15.5 sacks, 2000 tackles, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and three interceptions for his career.

Rumors on Friday indicated Weaver was emerging as the favorite in Miami’s search for a new defensive coordinator. Now, it appears the search has come to an end with Weaver headed to the Dolphins.

The Dolphins have not officially announced the hiring as of Saturday morning.