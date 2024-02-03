Phinsider Question Of The Day: Super Bowl Food Edition

Next Sunday evening the entire world, well most of it, will settle in to watch the Super Bowl. Many of you will be at some form of a Super Bowl party. The focus of most of these parties, outside of the game itself, is the drink and food that accompany the game and any good game party. Even if you have decided to settle in at home with just your family to watch the game, making some kind of unique or loved food will often be a big part of what you will do for Super Bowl Sunday.

So tonight's question(s) of the day is what will you be doing for Super Bowl Sunday food-wise? Will you be going to a party where you will just contribute a dish or a few things to the mix? Will you be hosting the party where you will be responsible for the lion's share of the grub? Will you be at home and making something for just you and yours? What is it that you will be making or serving?

Please let us know in the comments section what your big food plans are for Super Bowl Sunday. Also please feel free to post any recipes or processes you use to make whatever it is you serve for the big game.