2024 NFL Mock Draft: Mel Kiper has Miami Dolphins drafting star offensive lineman

The Miami Dolphins hold the No. 21 pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

Of course, what the team decides to do with that pick is anyone’s guess at the moment. So for the time being, mock drafts will have to suffice. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Jr., released his first 2024 NFL mock draft and made a projection for the entirety of the first round.

As with most years, the draft opens as expected, with quarterbacks flying off the board; Caleb Williams to the Chicago Bears, Jayden Daniel to the Washington Commanders, and Drake Maye to thew New England Patriots. Next, the skill guys. Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Arizona Cardinals, Malik Nabers to the Chicago Bears, and Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers heading off to the New York Jets.

Finally, at Pick 21, the Miami Dolphins select...Graham Barton, C, Duke.

Kiper notes that the Dolphins have decisions to make with free agent offensive linemen Connor Williams and Robert Hunt, and that the organization may be priced out of bringing them back.

Enter, all 6’5 of Graham Barton.

Duke LT Graham Barton vs FSU ED Jared Verse…physicality



We see you Graham! pic.twitter.com/qAdAMssGqD — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) October 22, 2023

On Barton, Kiper says that the Dolphins would get a “veteran lineman” who is “extremely consistent on a snap-to-snap basis.” In comparison to Jackson Powers-Johnson out of Oregon, Kiper says Barton is “technically sound as a run- and pass-blocker”, and that “Barton would be getting more first-round buzz if he hadn’t missed a few games to lower-body injuries.” Barton has lined up both at center and left tackle for Duke, which could prove to be useful for the Dolphins.

The NFL Draft will take place starting Thursday, April 25th, to Saturday, April 27th.

Do you agree with Kiper’s pick? Should the Dolphins target the offensive line with their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, or look elsewhere? Give us your thoughts in the comments below!