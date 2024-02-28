Robert Hunt will test free agency next month

The Miami Dolphins allowed fewer than two sacks per game in 2023 but face questions along the offensive line. With three starters about to hit free agency, general manager Chris Grier must invest in the unit, despite the franchise’s rocky salary cap situation.

Robert Hunt, Miami’s starting right guard, was selected in the second round of the 2020 Draft. He battled a hamstring last season and will now test free agency after surrendering one sack and one quarterback hit throughout 11 games.

“I’m happy for Rob (Hunt) that he got to get back at the end of the year for us,” Grier said on Wednesday. ”We drafted him here. He’s gone through a bunch of different coaching philosophies and styles of an offensive line, and I think Mike [McDaniel] and then Butch Barry this year coming in did a fantastic job.

“Rob and all those offensive linemen worked tirelessly to improve and get better and buy into the scheme and so for us, like all of them, he’s earned the right to be a free agent.”

Currently, Liam Eichenberg and Lester Cotton are the only two guards the Dolphins have under contract for the 2024 season. Miami will begin bolstering the unit when free agency begins on March 13, but will first need to clear roughly $30 million in salary cap space.

“We did have a conversation with [Hunt] during the season,” Grier said. “So, we’ll see what happens here as we go through it. But again, these guys have earned the right to be free agents. We would like them to be here. They want to be here. So we’ll have to see what happens.”