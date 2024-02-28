NFLPA releases 2024 team report cards: How do Dolphins stack up?

The NFLPA graded for all 32 NFL teams, releasing their 2024 report card on Wednesday. The grading system included responses from 1,706 players, sharing their thoughts on their current club. The union said the goal of the report card is to “highlight positive clubs, identify areas that could use improvement, and highlight best practices and standards.” According to the grades, the Miami Dolphins are doing well in all areas.

The grading system included 11 focus areas: treatment of families, food/cafeteria, nutritionist/dietician, locker room, training room, training staff, weight room, strength coaches, team travel, head coach, and owner. The rankings included the addition of head coach, owner, and nutritionist/dietician from last year’s grades.

The Dolphins dominated the rankings, coming in as the best franchise in the league according to the players. The Minnesota Vikings were second. The two teams flipped their rankings from the 2023 report cards. In writing about the Vikings’ grade, the NFLPA explained that Miami and Minnesota are clearly the top franchises in the league, stating “Minnesota, along with Miami, have separated themselves into their own tier in terms of what it means to run a world-class NFL workplace.”

The lowest grade received in any category for the Dolphins was an A-.

According to the report card, Miami’s grades in each category were:

Treatment of families - A- (3rd in NFL)

Food/cafeteria - A (1st)

Nutritionist/dietician - A (2nd)

Locker room - A (3rd)

Training room - A (1st)

Training staff - A- (1st)

Weight room - A+ (1st)

Strength coaches - A (2nd)

Team travel - A (1st)

Head coach - A (8th)

Owner - A+ (1st)

The biggest difference in rankings between 2023 and 2024 was a dramatic improvement in the treatment of families category. Last year, the team was given a C+ in that category, ranking them 18th in the league. The main complaint was about the size of the post-game family area.

This year’s comments about the treatment of families included the team providing a family room at the stadium and that they provide childcare on gameday. The grade also indicated that “a majority of the players say the treatment of families has improved since last year.”

Of Miami’s grade for 2024, the NFLPA explained:

The Miami Dolphins are the top-ranked team in our 2024 Report Card. Club owner Stephen Ross is the highest-graded club owner in our survey, receiving a near perfect score. The club owner’s ranking reflects the strong performance in key areas that players care about, including the quality of their facilities, the comfort of players’ travel, and the quality and quantity of staff across multiple categories. The state-of-the-art facilities continue to impress, but more importantly, are complemented by the number of quality trainers, strength coaches and other support staff who help make the workplace experience one of the best across the league.

The Dolphins, for the second year in a row, are an elite franchise from the viewpoint of the players. They are a team that should draw attention from every player who wants a great workplace, and one that seems to take care of the players and their families. Miami continues to show the league what it means to be a world-class organization.