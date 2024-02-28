Miami plans to leave a key under the mat for Xavien Howard

Two-time All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard will test the waters as a free agent after spending eight seasons with the Miami Dolphins. The franchise chose to cut Howard with a post-June 1 designation, meaning they’ll free $18.5 million from the salary cap in June, despite carrying $7 million in dead money.

“My eight years here, I loved it,” Howard said in January. “And whatever happens, I’m with it.”

Howard seemed set to leave Miami, but general manager Chris Grier said he’s remained in contact with the 2016 second-round pick with free agency roughly two weeks away.

“At the end of the day, we just felt it was right for him to have this opportunity for his agent to go see what’s out there for him,” Grier said at the combine on Wednesday. “But we didn’t close the door on it. We’re going to stay in communication as the process goes and see what happens, and we left the door open for him possibly coming back here too.

Howard, 30, has 29 career interceptions and is a four-time Pro-Bowler. That said, he has two interceptions in his last 28 games and would’ve accounted for roughly 10 percent of the team’s salary cap.

Eight franchises will have more than $50 million in cap space available when free agency begins, while the Dolphins must clear $30 million in space to get under the cap.

Stephon Gilmore, Adoree’ Jackson, and Kendall Fuller are other names atop the cornerback list and there’s no denying Howard will have interest from teams around the league. While it may not be the likely scenario — if he can’t find the right fit in free agency, running it back with Howard across from Jalen Ramsey in 2024 can’t be ruled out.

“Xavien and I had a long conversation because he was the second player I drafted here in 2016,” Grier said. “He and I have been through a lot of stuff here and we were just talking about how proud I was from early when he first got here, some stuff he was doing behind the scenes to help himself become a better player, and then all the stuff he had done as a player and a leader helping us on the field.

“We had a long discussion and he understood it was a business decision.”