Chris Grier: “No thoughts of trading Jaylen Waddle.”

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier spoke with the media in Indianapolis today ahead of the 2024 NFL Combine. He discussed various topics including a Tua Tagovailoa extension, the potential for a franchise tag designation for Christian Wilkins, possible new contracts for various free agents, etc.

One question he laughed off while answering was that of a possible Jaylen Waddle trade this offseason.

“No thoughts of trading Jaylen Waddle. He’ll be around here for a long time,” chuckled Miami’s GM.

There you have it, folks. Jaylen Waddle will be playing for the Miami Dolphins in 2024 and beyond — which should have never been a question in the first place.

The catalyst for the Waddle trade rumors was a segment on ESPN’s Get Up morning show from over a week ago which featured failed Miami Dolphins general manager Mike Tannenbaum floating a hypothetical trade that would send Jaylen Waddle to the Kansas City Chiefs for young, star cornerback Trent McDuffie.

Tannenbaum’s idea was universally lambasted by both Miami Dolphins fans and Kansas City Chiefs fans all over social media. It’s hard to get people to agree on most things nowadays, so kudos to Tannenbaum for achieving that, I suppose.

To make the discussion even more unbearable, some even began talking about how it would make more sense for the Dolphins to trade Tyreek Hill instead of Jaylen Waddle.

Well, Chris Grier wasn’t asked about that possibility, but it’s safe to say that if the Dolphins plan on winning games, the division, and hell, even a Super Bowl in 2024, both wide receivers — Waddle and Hill — will be suiting up in the aqua and orange this upcoming year.

Thankfully, this story can now be put to rest.