Miami Dolphins fans chime in on their trade proposals, or not...

With the NFL free agency period just around the corner, I asked this question earlier this week about trading our own players-

If you were the Miami Dolphins’ current GM which player(s) would you look at moving that have value? What would you realistically ask for as compensation? Why would you make this or these deals?

Here are some of your thoughts and answers-

Dolfanjoe is correct but I was more asking about which players have value that they would not otherwise release unless they got a solid offer for them. Just about everyone should be “available” for the right price.

Hard to trade players when other teams know you have to at least release them anyway ! Why pay for something when you can get it at the landfill free ...................

dedstrk316 is also correct. Waddle is not available but if someone wants to get stupid then bring it!

I’d only trade Waddle for a haul, 1st and 2nd, which nobody would do. I’d do the trade Tbaum proposed, Waddle for McDuffie, which the Chiefs wouldn’t do. (that’s where the rumors started I believe). I don’t think there’s another player on the team that would be worth trading. Wilkins could be a tag and trade but nobody is going to do that.

USMCFinzFreak has some ideas...well thought out ideas and yes, please make Mike White go away.

What team did Kingsbury go to? The Commanders (as their OC). With Riverboat Ron gone as HC and Dan Quinn in, they are not tied to Sam Howell. Kingsbury may be influential in trading for Murray. Yes, Murray has an expensive contract, but with Arizona having the #4 overall pick in the draft, they may be willing to eat most of it in order to rid themselves of him. If that scenario doesn’t play out, the Commanders still hold the #2 overall pick in the draft, so they will likely draft a QB. That said, either way, the Commanders may let Howell go for absolutely nothing. In my opinion, Howell may thrive in McDaniel’s offense. He sure can’t be any worse than Mike White. I think he is worth a looksee. https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/nfl/arizona-cardinals-kyler-murray-social-media-post-brings-back-memories-of-josh-rosen-post/ar-BB1iVblr

sdphinsfan says Achane is untouchable, for now at least...

If I were GM, the only guy on our roster who wouldn’t be on the market is Achane. I want to see what he could do in more games. Aside from him, I’d listen in regards to anyone else. The goal is to constantly improve the entire roster while responsibly managing the cap. There a “right” deal for every player and if somebody’s willing to make that deal, I’ll be your Huckleberry..

Well, that was a slow post with not a lot of answers but hey, that's more exposure for the few of you that chimed in. Thank you again to every one of you who took the time to answer the question of the day. I won't be around for the next three or four nights but I’ll be back soon with yet another random question of the day. Phins Up!