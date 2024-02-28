Like it or not, Tua Tagovailoa is about to get PAID by the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have a lot of important decisions to make this offseason, but one decision that appears to have already been made is whether or not to pay quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a monster deal — and rightfully so.

After all, it’s been over two decades since the Dolphins have had a player as talented as Tagovailoa playing behind center. The former 5th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is coming off his first full season, one in which he led the league in passing yards with 4,624 yards. He finished the year with a 101.1 passer rating and a 29/14 touchdown to interception radio.

Was this season perfect? Absolutely not.

But despite how disappointing the year ended, with the team once again failing to show up in late December and early January, the Dolphins have their franchise quarterback. And that’s not coming from me or the guy making your sandwiches at Publix. No. Anyone with two eyes and two ears can see/hear that this team is building the roster around Tua and that both Grier and McDaniel foresee him as their quarterback of the future — regardless of how you or anyone else feels about his inevitable big-money extension.

On January 15th, Chris Grier was asked about the importance of getting a new deal done with Tagovailoa. Here’s what Miami’s general manager had to say about Tua’s contract extension and their progress throughout the season.

“We’ve had conversations...never talking about money or anything, just good conversations about where he is and the relationship with Mike (McDaniel) and the team here and everything he’s done. So the goal is to have him here long term playing at a high level. That’s always the goal and we’ll continue to communicate with him through the offseason here. Like we’ve always said in the past, you guys know me, we don’t really talk in the media through all that stuff, so we’ll just keep all those talks internal and with his reps.”

This week, head coach Mike McDaniel had his chance to answer a barrage of questions. Here’s what Miami’s head coach said when asked about Tagovailoa at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

“Absolutely....I’m very encouraged. Both Tua’s representation and our organization are hard at work. Those timelines are impossible to predict and my main concern this offseason has been communicating what Tua needs from his head coach and his offensive coaching staff, which is what things can we identify to continue the progression of your game the same way that we have since day one?

McDaniel continued:

“My belief has always been strong from day one in Tua. It’s stronger than it was the first day I met him and that’s because of that relationship, where I’m focused, which is continuing to provide the coaching so he can continue to evolve his game as he has since the second that I started talking to him.”

Last season was Tagovailoa’s most successful season of his career, and in McDaniel’s opinion, it had everything to do with the additional reps he got in Miami’s offense. #LetTuaCook

“Reps. He had more reps than he’s ever had in his career because he played the full season. That was something that in football, there are a lot of things that can happen. There are also a lot of things you can control. I think one of the best examples of taking control of your career is what Tua was able to do through training and being able to experience all the different things – I mean shoot, experience a playoff game for the first time in his career. That was afforded to him because he was able to lead the team week in and week out. These are things that weren’t necessarily assumed he was capable of doing, but like most things Tua has done in his career, he’s recognized that and proved doubters wrong.”

And still, despite all of that, I get why some might be reluctant. As one of the original #TankForTua disciples, I’ve often watched through aqua and orange-tinted glasses. But I’ll be the first one to admit, it hasn’t been perfect for Tua — who, despite his stellar performance throughout the regular season — always seems to fall short when Miami needs him to play at his biggest.

And that’s why there’s even a bit of hesitation by some throughout the fanbase, right?

It’s not because he hasn’t played at an #elite level when he’s healthy — because he has. It has nothing to do with the progression he’s made or the development we’ve seen over the last four seasons — because there’s been plenty of that.

What it all comes down to is whether or not Tagovailoa can go toe-to-toe with the top quarterbacks in the NFL — many of whom reside in the AFC. Yes, we’ve seen Tua exchange touchdowns with Patrick Mahomes. We’ve seen his team come out on top vs. Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson. Bill Belichick — the once unstoppable force for rookie quarterbacks — never beat a Tua-led team. We’ve seen it all. But one thing we have not seen in over 20+ years is a playoff victory. And until the Dolphins find a way to do the seemingly unthinkable, some in this fanbase will remain skeptical.

Here’s a look at Spotrac’s projected contract for Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.

There’s still some in the fanbase that will be unhappy no matter what the numbers look like. But as someone who once told you that he still believed in Tua Tagovailoa, and you should too — I’m asking you once again to do the same.

We know where Tua needs to improve, and most importantly, he knows where he needs to improve. And although some may want to find an aging veteran or an unproven rookie to take his spot, let’s face it: this offense is built around Tua Tagovailoa. And after this extension is signed, McDaniel and Grier will be tied to the man I once called The Left Arm of God.

It’s sink or swim for the Dolphins. But for Tagovailoa, when all is said and done, he’ll be swimming like Scrooge McDuck — into a big fat pile of money — as one of the NFL’s next big-money quarterbacks.

What are your thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa? Do you think he deserves a long-term deal with the Dolphins? Where does he rank among the NFL’s top quarterbacks? Let us know in the comments section below!