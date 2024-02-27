Phins Fans Share Their List Of Players That Should Be Re-Signed

This past weekend I wrote a post where I listed all of the Miami Dolphins free agents. I think asked the question-

So with that idea in mind who are your top ten players that you believe to be the top priorities for the team to re-sign this offseason?

Below are some of your answers and thoughts on the subject-

As usual, Joe, AKA daytonadolfan, kicks us off. He got it up to four...pretty good for an old guy I guess.

Williams, Wilkins, Ahmed, AVG, just off the top of my head.

coach k 13 followed up with two in response to the previous four...

Wilkins and AVG for sure!!!

SuperG! knows how to get to ten and provided a solid list!

1. Conner Williams- C 2. Christian Wilkins- IDL 3. Andrew Van Ginkel- Edge 4. Isaiah Wynn- RT 5. Robert Hunt- RG 6. Nik Needham- CB 7. DeShon Elliott- S 8. Kendall Lamm- RT 9. River Cracraft- WR 10. Robert Jones- RG (RFA)

Redwood_’s first four are for sure’s in my book!

Off the top of my head I’d say Wilkins, Van Ginkel, Hunt, Lamm are my first four, then my next tier is Williams and Wynn if they have 100% medical clearance, Davis if it’s a team friendly deal, and Elliott and Jones bc I thought the 2023 Dolphins safety play was decent. The other two spots are dealer’s choice.

DolphinsKings1 provided a very comprehensive list.

Conner Williams- C * Extend 5 years 67.7MM Cedrick Wilson Jr.- WR * CUT Christian Wilkins- IDL * Extend 4 years 81MM Braxton Berrios- WR * Extend 2 years 3.4MM Andrew Van Ginkel- Edge * Extend 2 years 7MM Isaiah Wynn- RT * Extend 1 year 3MM Rober Hunt- RG * Extend 4 years 47.4MM Nik Needham- CB * Extend 1 year 2MM DeShon Elliott- S * Extend 2 years 12MM Chase Claypool- WR * CUT Eli Apple- CB * CUT Salvon Ahmed- RB * CUT Raekwon Davis- IDL * Extend 4 years 12MM Kendall Lamm- RT * Extend 1 year 2MM Tyler Kroft- TE * CUT Justin Bethel- CB * CUT Jake Bailey- P * CUT Brandon Jones- S * Extend 2 8MM Jonotthan Harrison- C * CUT Bruce Irvin- Edge * CUT Justin Houston- Edge * CUT Melvin Ingram- Edge * CUT Robbie Chosen- WR * CUT Da’Shawn Hand- Edge * CUT River Cracraft- WR * Extend 1 year 2.1MM Calvin Munson- LB * CUT Elijah Campbell- CB (RFA) Extend Tender 2nd Round Pick Robert Jones- RG (RFA) Extend Tender 2nd Round Pick Alexander Johnson- LB * CUT

tpl is with nearly everyone on Wilkins. I seriously think that if the team does not get a deal done with Wilkins that the fan base is going to be super pissed! I know I will.

1. Christian Wilkins 2. Robert Hunt 3. Kendall Lamm 4. Andrew Van Ginkle 5. Conner Williams. 6. Nik Needham 7. Brandon Jones 8. Isaiah Wynn Conner Williams might be expendable if Miami’s top pick is Powers-Johnson. I think Miami is better off bringing in a lot of UDFA’s and letting them compete. I was not impressed with any of Miami’s WRs except Hill and Waddle. Miami will need to draft one WR at least.

finfanfromsiam has been hanging around Tona and Coach too long but six is still better than four I guess.

Wilkins, AGV, Hunt, Williams, Lamm, Jones.

Alley Gator has Wilkins at 10. Interesting! I do agree that AVG needs to be a priority!

1. Andrew Van Ginkel, LB 2. Conner Williams, C 3. Robert Hunt, G 4. Isaiah Wynn, G 5. Kendall Lamm, OT 6. DeShon Elliott- S 7. Raekwon Davis- IDL 8. Nik Needham- CB 9. Brandon Jones- S 10. Christian Wilkins, DL I have Wilkins low for a reason. We can go after Justin Madubuike, DT and a favorite of our new DC, for less AND get our first compensatory pick since 2020 for losing Wilkins. I assume it’d be a 3rd rounder. Or we can use that Wilkins money to go after some Chargers or Bills free agents, since they’re in cap hell like us. There are rumors the Chargers may let Joey Bosa and/or Khalil Mack walk because they both have HUGE salaries.

EzDz73 has another I think must sign at two with Hunt!

1. Christian Wilkins 2. Robert Hunt 3. Andrew Van Ginkle 4. Kendall Lamm 5. Deshon Elliot 6. Nik Needham 7. Isaiah Wynn 8. River Cracraft 9. Brandon Jones 10. Connor Williams

sdphinsfan is brining it with some solid editorial as usual!

1. Robert Hunt-can T ua get rid of the ball any faster? Is that possible? 2. AVG-brings too much to the Defense beyond his own stats. 3. Christian Wilkins-great player. May be worth more long term in a tag/sign and trade. 4. Kendall Lamm-a necessity as long as TA is on the roster 5. Brandon Jones-fully healthy...and a versatile player. 6. Robert Jones-hell, we might need him to start. 7. Melvin Ingram-still makes a few plays, especially against the Bills. 8. Nik Needham-will finally be fully healthy and has a lot of position flexibility. 9. Isaiah Wynn-was he any good? Been so long since he played I can’t really remember.... 10. Raekwon Davis-Sure...why not.

Spok507 refuses to choose favorites!

In no particular order: Wilkins* AVG Hunt Elliott Davis Lamm B. Jones R. Jones Hand Campbell I’d love to keep Wilkins, but if he is going to price himself out of range and we can find a suitable replacement for less cash (the Raven’s DL that’s going to be a FA?) then maybe it would be better to let him go. That way production stays high, but there’s room for more quality back-up. AVG is a must, I think, as he has proven he can jimp in at multiple positions and be productive. We also need to keep either Brandon Jones or Elliott (I prefer Jones) and Kendall Lamm since he’s a competent replacement for TA when he inevitably gets hurt. Hunt is also a must, but I think they can find someone more reliable than Wynn. Conner Williams wants too much $$ and is coming off injury. He can be replaced. I wouldn’t be opposed to taking a pure center in the draft and solidifying that position.

EJPLAYA isn’t feeling it!

I don’t think there ARE 10 must-sign guys on that list.

twinssdfan want’s a new punter!

I guess since the question was asked my choices are the following: Van Ginkel Hunt Jones Davis Cracraft Wilkins Wynn Berros Elliot Lamm Draft a punter I highly doudt the phins will get all of them back but those are my top favorties.

Miami7 brings up the rear this evening with a solid breakdown.

Wilkins AVG Hunt Lamm____________________________Have to have back (4 above) Elliott Needham Berrios____________________________Would like back (3 above) Ingraham R. Davis B. Jones____________________________Replaceable but should be affordable depth (3 above) Draft a Center and BPA @ CB/LB/TE (1st & 2nd Rd)...5th Rd on is a total crapshoot (Luck). I think the ugliness of “the commitment” begins next year and we go 9-8, maybe 10-7 at best, but miss playoffs. Depending on who we play when (9 opponents +.500)....Haunted by “the commitment” I fear it’ll be yet another December swoon that ends another disappointing season.

A lot of solid lists there as usual. Thank you again to all of you who took the time to stop down and answer the question of the day. I might be hit or miss over the next few days and even weeks so if you don’t see a post from me I am fine, just busy. We are about to close on our house here in Gainesville and then I have to return to Texas to retrieve all of our things which is a 20+ hour drive one way.