Offseason Priorities: The Miami Dolphins shouldn’t chase a No. 3 receiver

The Miami Dolphins enter the new year with a league-low 44 players signed while $30 million over the salary cap — not the greatest 1-2 punch. On top of that, the Dolphins have six selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, but no third or fourth-round picks.

The roster will reach 90 players by training camp, but general manager Chris Grier has little room for error. Miami earned a playoff spot in back-to-back seasons, but improvements are needed to reach the second round for the first time in roughly 20 years.

Tyreek Hill’s 2024 cap hit is roughly $31 million after leading the league with 1,799 receiving yards. He ranked No. 2 with an average of 10.7 targets per game while quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the league with 4,624 passing yards — it’s hard to argue Miami could squeeze much more production out of his current role.

Jaylen Waddle surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the third-straight season and ranked No. 37 with 104 targets last season. All signs point to Miami’s dynamic duo continuing to thrive in coach Mike McDaniel’s offense, but we can’t say the same about the team’s other receivers.

Wide receivers Cedrick Wilson and Braxton Berrios accounted for $8 million against the cap, according to Spotrac. Neither receiver surpassed 40 targets — tight end Durham Smythe was third on the team with 43 targets.

McDaniel orchestrated a balanced attack in his second season calling the offense. Miami ranked No. 19 with an average of 33.6 pass attempts per game. while Raheem Mostert led the league in rushing touchdowns and De’Von Achane averaged over seven yards per carry.

Miami averaged 13 points as the season ended on a three-game losing streak and another receiving option is one way to improve the offense. That said, Wilson’s 2.5 targets per game was fifth-fewest among all No. 3 wide receivers last season. Interestingly enough, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver No. 3 Jauan Jennings also averaged 2.5 targets per game.

Smythe was targeted third-most even though no team utilized tight ends less frequently than the Dolphins. Achane played in five fewer games than Berrios but had four more targets. Considering the lack of opportunities — are we confident that identifying a No. 3 receiver is a surefire way to improve the offense?

The Dolphins have Erik Ezukanma, Tanner Connor, Anthony Schwartz, Braylon Sanders, and Mathew Sexton under contract behind Waddle and Hill, there’s no doubt that general manager Chris Grier will bolster the unit throughout the offseason.

Miami’s inability to incorporate a third receiver could be because Grier has yet to identify the size-and-speed traits needed to thrive in McDaniel’s offense. On the other hand, is the first wave of free agency or early in the NFL Draft a viable way to improve a position group that includes Hill and Waddle?

Three spots on the offensive line must be filled and even then, Miami must overcome a handful of injuries on defensive . The Dolphins tried investing in receivers behind Waddle and Hill, but it may be time for a new approach.