Boston College guard Christian Mahogany watched film with Dolphins scouts at Shrine Bowl

The drama of draft season is picking up, and the Miami Dolphins are reportedly looking to invest in the offensive line. Boston College right guard Christian Mahogany shared with the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that he watched film with team scouts at the Shrine Bowl earlier this year.

“It was a good time,” Mahogany said of his time with the Dolphins. “They seem like good people. They run a similar scheme to what I’m used to, so should be fun.”

Matt Applebaum, offensive line coach at Boston College, offers a unique perspective because he returned to the school in 2023 after accepting the position in 2020. He left for one season to join the Miami Dolphins on Mike McDaniel’s coaching staff in 2022.

“He’s a great coach, and he taught me a lot over my college career,” Mahogany said of Applebaum. “I give a lot of credit to him. I’m glad he’s back at BC.”

Mahogany was named first-team All-ACC in 2023 after starting 12 games at right guard. A three-year starter in the trenches, he split time at both left (11) and right (23) guard. Bleacher Report’s Brandon Thorn has Mahogany as the draft’s 11th-best interior offensive lineman — and listed Robert Hunt as his pro comparison.

“Maybe, down the line, I could be a Miami Dolphin. It would be really nice,” Mahogany said. “Just see where it takes me, where the path takes me in April. I’m excited wherever I go, but the Dolphins wouldn’t be a bad fit.”

Hunt, 27, becomes a free agent next month after four seasons primarily at guard with the Dolphins. Spotrac projects that he’ll receive a four-year contract worth $48 million in free agency.

The Dolphins need answers on the offensive line, and Mahogany could be a menace on the second level due to his speed and 6 feet 3 inches tall frame. His experience operating in a wide zone offense and time working with Applebaum create a compelling case to consider in the NFL Draft.