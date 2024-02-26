Peter King: Miami Dolphins are being overlooked ahead of 2024 NFL season

In his last Football Morning in America column for NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk, the venerable Peter King named the Miami Dolphins as the team many are overlooking for the 2024 season.

“I think Miami will rebound this year and give Kansas City and Buffalo and Baltimore and whoever a very tough go,” said King.

Why does he think that?

A conversation King had with Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel on November 3rd, 2023 following a Friday practice Miami had in Frankfurt, Germany ahead of the team’s international contest against the Kansas City Chiefs gave the veteran sports writer confidence in the direction of the South Florida franchise.

In that conversation, King talked with McDaniel about a touchdown that had happened a couple of weeks prior in a game against the Carolina Panthers. On that play, tight end Durham Smythe went in orbit motion, but stopped short at the snap of the ball and turned upfield to block a linebacker. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa then threw a short pass to running back Raheem Mostert for the touchdown.

McDaniel talked about how the team had failed at that play 11 times during practice, succeeding not once, yet the players still had trust in the coaches that the play would be successful in a game — and it was.

The coach then went on to explain how the team was not “euphoric” after the touchdown — and how that was a good thing.

“That’s another cool point about that moment. When you approach practice with full intentionality, you get used to the natural momentum swings. You don’t get too high or too low. So like, people were happy in the moment and then came to the sidelines and looked at the pictures of the entire drive and moved on with their lives. They trusted the coaches, we trusted them.”

Happy trails to Peter King! There will never be another writer quite like him — a man who inspired so many others, and helped give them a platform to share their own unique talents and abilities.

