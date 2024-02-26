Phinsider Question Of The Day: Trade Away Edition

I have no idea where the idea that Jaylen Waddle might wind up on the trading block this offseason came from but it's just one of the many rumors that are out there. There are always these kinds of rumors each offseason and though most seem crazy and prove to not be true some of them somehow do come true. I have been busy moving from one rental to another rental before finally moving into our new house later this so I have probably missed more rumors that I am up on. It does seem nearly impossible that the team would trade away a player that would appear to be a building block going forward but, I do think that nearly every player on every team has a price. I don’t care how good a player is, if someone comes at you with a stupid amount of compensation for a single player then you have to at the very least hear them out and consider it.

So with that in mind I have another you get to be the general manager question. If you were the Miami Dolphins' current GM which player(s) would you look at moving that have value? What would you realistically ask for as compensation? Why would you make this or these deals?