Moving on From Your X

The 2024 NFL offseason has officially started, and guys are getting released left, and right. Feels like GM’s are spamming the release button as soon as the bell rang to free agency. The 2024 NFL offseason has officially started, and guys are getting released left and right. GMs are spamming the cut button as soon as the bell rang for free agency. That’s the business of the NFL, and big-time names seem to find themselves out on the open market every year.

One such big-time name cut from the Miami Dolphins is former All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard. Although Howard is still an impact player with years left in the tank and one of the best corners in Dolphins history, the Dolphins can’t stomach a $26 million cap hit for their number two corner.

The Dolphins will instead designate Howard a post-June 1st cut and only have to pay him $7.4 million in 2024 and save around $18.5 million against the cap. Miami will be on the hook for a $15.7 million cap hit in 2025, but I would guess that owner Stephen Ross would go out of pocket to limit the damage.

With Howard out on the open market and no longer a Dolphin, how do you fill in the second corner spot and move on passed your X?

Right Under Our Nose

Injuries in the NFL are common. The motto goes “next man up.” The backup gets sent into the game and has to limit the gap between him and the starter. Make it like the starter never left.

We can take that same principle and possibly find Howard’s replacement. Deep down the cornerback depth chart, maybe even under it, lies a complete question mark in Cam Smith. We saw flashes in the preseason, but for unknown reasons, he needed a telescope to see the field. Even with injuries in the secondary throughout the year, including an Eagles game that featured neither Jalen Ramsey nor Xavien Howard, Smith couldn’t find snaps.

I’ve heard outside comments on that situation, like he never played because he wasn’t good. They saw him in practice, and he must’ve just stunk it up. I can’t say that’s out of the realm of possibilities, but with all the injuries, there were more than enough snaps to go around to at least give Smith a chance to have good or bad game tape. It looks and feels like it was personal.

With Vic Fangio out of the building and off to the city of brotherly love to join the team he originally wanted to coach for, Smith will get an honest chance to win the second cornerback spot.

The Dolphins already have Jalen Ramsey on one side and will most likely travel with the opposite teams number one receiver. Kader Kohou in the slot, and if Smith becomes the guy Chris Grier thinks he is, it’ll save the Dolphins a ton of money and make Grier look like a genius.

The Dolphins have other in-house options, but none have the ceiling of Cam Smith. Eli Apple and Nik Needham are free agents, so they’re out of the mix unless they get resigned. Ethan Bonner could be a dark horse candidate, and he should see more snaps next year as a depth guy, no matter how the second corner spot gets filled.

Who’s Out There

If the Dolphins decide that Cam Smith and crew aren’t up to snuff, they’ll have to get some reinforcements in free agency or the draft.

In free agency, the Dolphins are pretty strapped for cash. They won’t flash what they have left to a corner. I’d expect them to go for an under-the-radar guy and try to pay them under $6 million, if that.

They could go with another one-year deal like Eli Apple’s 2023 deal, but they could get some value around $5 million for guys like Akhello Witherspoon, or Sean Murphy-Bunting, who both have similar PFF grades as Xavien Howard but are half the cost.

Grier would have to sell them on the vision and may need help recruiting from Jalen Ramsey because corner is a premium position that two-thirds of the league would overpay for.

The other option is the upcoming draft, and there’s a few mock drafts from analysts out there that have the Dolphins drafting a corner at number twenty-one overall. I don’t see that happening, even if a top-name drops.

There’s too much of a need on the offensive line that’s potentiall losing Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, or Terron Armstead. The more likely candidates to leave are Williams and Armstead, so the best center or tackle available would be my pick.

At fifty-one overall, the Dolphins could take a shot at a corner that may drop to them like Kamari Lassiter, T.J. Tampa, or Kalen King. All three would give the secondary some juice and much-needed depth.

How to get Over Your X

Xavien Howard is gone, and there is no turning back. Fans will miss him, but not that giant cap hit. So how do you move on? You could go with someone who’s waiting patiently in the weeds for an opportunity like Cam Smith who’s in-house and has most of the physical traits you look for in a corner. That would be my pick, and it’s a safe bet. The worst-case scenario here is if he gets toasted up and down the field, you can trade for someone before the trade deadline.

If you want to go out and find someone with a more proven track record, there will be some solid pieces in free agency, but you can’t outbid most teams. It’s probably the place to shop for depth.

If you don’t believe in Cam Smith and can’t lowball a solid corner in free agency, you can go to the draft and take another shot at a young guy to learn under Jalen Ramsey, just not in the first round. Whichever way you go, it’s always hard moving on from your X, especially with all the great times you had.

