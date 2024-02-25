Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips: Fifth-year option costs for Miami’s 2021 first-round picks

The Miami Dolphins jumped around early in the 2021 NFL Draft, trading back in a deal with the San Francisco 49ers before trading back up to select wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in a move with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Laremy Tunsil was traded to the Houston Texans for a pile of draft picks before the 2021 season, and general manager Chris Grier selected edge rusher Jaelan Phillips at No. 18 after picking Waddle sixth overall.

Four years later, Waddle and Phillips developed into foundational pieces of Miami’s stretch of winning seasons. With one season left on rookie deals, it’s now time to decide what’s next for the pair of 2021 first-round picks.

Under the terms of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement, teams gained the ability to exercise a fifth-year option for players drafted in the first round. Miami used the fifth-year option on Christian Wilkins and Tua Tagovailoa, first-round picks in 2019 and 2020.

Waddle finished last season with 1,014 receiving yards and a career-low four touchdowns. He’s surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his three seasons and led the league with an average of 18.1 yards per reception in 2022. Waddle’s fifth-year option for 2025 would be $15.59 million, according to OverTheCap.

Phillips earned 15.5 sacks while playing all 34 regular-season games in his first two seasons. He played in just eight games in 2023 due to injuries, finishing the year with 43 tackles and a career-low 6.5 sacks. His fifth-year option is set for $13.25 million.

Looking ahead, the Dolphins have $77 million in available cap space for the 2025 season. The fifth-year options are great value for both Waddle and Phillips and also offer Miami added time to solidify long-term deals with home-grown talent.