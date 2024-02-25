Phinsider Question Of the Day: Top 10 Must Re-Sign Free Agents Edition

Below is the long list of Miami Dolphins free agents. Many of these players will need to be brought back to fill out a roster but with the salary cap issues the team faces the top-notch guys who are brought this year will be limited while we will most likely see more of the guys that are considered good value players brought back to fill out the bottom half of the roster. As you can see our list of free agents is quite long at 29.

So with that idea in mind who are your top ten players, in order that you believe to be the top priorities for the team to re-sign this offseason? Please list them in the order of importance so I can use the composite of everyone's rankings in a future post. Feel free to use the cap implications of which players you add to your list as the team can not actually afford to sign the “top 10” best players from this list. Make your list as if you were the actual general manager of the team.

Please give us your answers/list of players in the comments section below-

Miami Dolphins Free Agents