NFL Combine 2024: How to watch, events, start time, TV schedule, streaming, roster and more

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine begins on Sunday as the first group of potential NFL Draft prospects descends on Indianapolis, Indiana, for a week of physicals, interviews, and workouts. Over nine days, 321 players will work through the process, meet with teams, and try to improve their draft stock as NFL scouts, coaches, general managers, and executives watch. Teams will have a chance to see players whom they may choose to select in April’s Draft up close and either confirm or question what they may have seen on tape throughout the college season.

The first group of players, the defensive linemen and linebackers, arrive in Indianapolis on Sunday. The defensive backs and tights ends follow on Monday, then the running backs, quarterbacks, and wide receivers arrive on Tuesday. The final group, offensive linemen, place kickers, and special teams players, arrive on Wednesday.

We take a look at the full schedule for this year’s NFL Scouting Combine:

2024 NFL Scouting Combine Schedule

February 25 - March 4, 2024

Lucas Oil Field, Indianapolis, IN

Sunday, February 25

Defensive linemen and linebackers early arrivals

Monday, February 26

Defensive linemen and linebackers registration, orientation, team interviews

registration, orientation, team interviews Defensive backs and tight ends early arrivals

Tuesday, February 27

Defensive linemen and linebackers medical exams and team interviews

medical exams and team interviews Defensive backs and tight ends registration, orientation, team interviews

registration, orientation, team interviews Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs registration, orientation, team interviews

Wednesday, February 28

Defensive linemen and linebackers ortho exams, media interviews, NFLPA meeting, team interviews

ortho exams, media interviews, NFLPA meeting, team interviews Defensive backs and tight ends medical exams and team interviews

medical exams and team interviews Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs NFLPA meeting, team interviews

NFLPA meeting, team interviews Offensive linemen, placekickers, and special teams registration, orientation, team interviews

Thursday, February 29

Defensive linemen and linebackers measurements, on-field workouts

measurements, on-field workouts Defensive backs and tight ends ortho exams, media interviews, NFLPA meeting, team interviews

ortho exams, media interviews, NFLPA meeting, team interviews Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs medical exams, broadcast interviews

medical exams, broadcast interviews Offensive linemen, placekickers, and special teams NFLPA meeting, team interviews

Friday, March 1

Defensive linemen and linebackers bench press, broadcast interviews

bench press, broadcast interviews Defensive backs and tight ends measurements, on-field workouts

measurements, on-field workouts Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs ortho exams, media interviews, team interviews

ortho exams, media interviews, team interviews Offensive linemen, placekickers, and special teams medical exams, broadcast interviews

Saturday, March 2

Defensive backs and tight ends bench press, broadcast interviews

bench press, broadcast interviews Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs measurements, on-field workouts

measurements, on-field workouts Offensive linemen, placekickers, and special teams ortho exams, media interviews, team interviews

Sunday, March 3

Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs bench press

bench press Offensive linemen, placekickers, and special teams measurements, on-field workouts

Monday, March 4

Offensive linemen, placekickers, and special teams bench press

Television Coverage

NFL Network will air the NFL Scouting Combine on-field workouts live. The schedule for coverage is:

Thursday, February 29 (Defensive linemen, linebackers): 3 p.m. ET (5 hrs)

Friday, March 1 (Defensive backs, tight ends): 3 p.m. ET (6 hrs)

Saturday, March 2 (Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs): 1 p.m. ET (8 hrs)

Sunday, March 3 (Offensive linemen, placekickers, special teams): 1 p.m. ET (4 hrs)

Streaming Options

The NFL will provide multiple ways to stream the entire event. NFL.com/watch and the NFL app will be options, assuming you have a TV plan that provides NFL Network.

NFL+ will provide coverage, as well as analysis and a “Player’s Only” option for watching the combine (Saturday). The Player’s Only coverage will feature Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin, Stever Smith, Sr., Maurice Jones-Drew, Michael Robinson, and Rhett Lewis.

You can also find NFL Network on FuboTV.

Coaches/Executives Media Availabilities

The NFL schedules coaches and/or team executives to meet with the media during the week. While there can always be changes, additions, or re-scheduling, the current plan for media availabilities is from 10 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday and 12 p.m. ET to 3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Sean McDermott from the Buffalo Bills has a lone Monday scheduled availability.

For Dolphins fans, head coach Mike McDaniel is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

On-field Workouts

40-yard dash

Vertical jump

Broad jump

Three-cone drill

20-yard shuttle

60-yard shuttle

Position-specific drills

In-person fan attendance

If you are in the Indianapolis area and would like to attend any part of the Combine, visit nfl.com/combineaccess to register for NFL OnePass. It is free to attend the Combine.

Prospects

Quarterbacks

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

Devin Leary, Kentucky

Drake Maye, North Carolina

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Joe Milton III, Tennessee

Bo Nix, Oregon

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Michael Pratt, Tulane

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Austin Reed, Western Kentucky

Kedon Slovis, BYU

Jordan Travis, Florida State

Caleb Williams, USC

Running backs

Rasheen Ali, Marshall

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Emani Bailey, TCU

Trey Benson, Florida State

Jonathon Brooks, Texas

Blake Corum, Michigan

Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State

Ray Davis, Kentucky

Daijun Edwards, Georgia

Audric Estimé, Notre Dame

Frank Gore Jr., Southern Mississippi

Isaac Guerendo, Louisville

George Holani, Boise State

Bucky Irving, Oregon

Dillon Johnson, Washington

Jawhar Jordan, Louisville

Dylan Laube, New Hampshire

MarShawn Lloyd, USC

Jase McClellan, Alabama

Kendall Milton, Georgia

Keilan Robinson, Texas

Cody Schrader, Missouri

Will Shipley, Clemson

Jaden Shirden, Monmouth

Tyrone Tracy Jr., Purdue

Kimani Vidal, Troy

Michael Wiley, Arizona

Miyan Williams, Ohio State

Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

Wide receivers

Javon Baker, UCF

Jermaine Burton, Alabama

Jalen Coker, Holy Cross

Keon Coleman, Florida State

Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Jacob Cowing, Arizona

Ryan Flournoy, Southeast Missouri State

Troy Franklin, Oregon

Anthony Gould, Oregon State

Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Jha’Quan Jackson, Tulane

Cornelius Johnson, Michigan

Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Luke McCaffrey, Rice

Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Jalen McMillan, Washington

Bub Means, Pittsburgh

Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Malik Nabers, LSU

Rome Odunze, Washington

Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington

Brenden Rice, USC

Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Jamari Thrash, Louisville

Devaughn Vele, Utah

Devontez Walker, North Carolina

Malik Washington, Virginia

Tahj Washington, USC

Xavier Weaver, Colorado

Jordan Whittington, Texas

Isaiah Williams, Illinois

Johnny Wilson, Florida State

Roman Wilson, Michigan

Xavier Worthy, Texas

Tight ends

Erick All, Iowa

AJ Barner, Michigan

Jaheim Bell, Florida State

Brock Bowers, Georgia

Devin Culp, Washington

Dallin Holker, Colorado State

Theo Johnson, Penn State

Trey Knox, South Carolina

Tanner McLachlan, Arizona

Tip Reiman, Illinois

Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas

Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota

Cade Stover, Ohio State

Jack Westover, Washington

Jared Wiley, TCU

Offensive linemen

Isaiah Adams, Illinois

Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Kiran Amegadjie, Yale

Gottlieb Ayedze, Maryland

Karsen Barnhart, Michigan

Graham Barton, Duke

Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Keaton Bills, Utah

Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin

Javion Cohen, Miami

Andrew Coker, TCU

Brandon Coleman, TCU

Frank Crum, Wyoming

Anim Dankwah, Howard

Ethan Driskell, Marshall

Kingsley Eguakun, Florida

Josiah Ezirim, Eastern Kentucky

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Troy Fautanu, Washington

Blake Fisher, Notre Dame

Jeremy Flax, Kentucky

Javon Foster, Missouri

Zach Frazier, West Virginia

Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

X’Zauvea Gadlin, Liberty

Nick Gargiulo, South Carolina

Delmar Glaze, Maryland

Matt Goncalves, Pittsburgh

Tylan Grable, UCF

Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State

Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

C.J. Hanson, Holy Cross

Christian Haynes, Connecticut

LaDarius Henderson, Michigan

Christian Jones, Texas

Matthew Jones, Ohio State

Trente Jones, Michigan

Trevor Keegan, Michigan

Jarrett Kingston, USC

Brady Latham, Arkansas

JC Latham, Alabama

Sataoa Laumea, Utah

Matt Lee, Miami

KT Leveston Jr., Kansas State

Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

Christian Mahogany, Boston College

Mason McCormick, South Dakota State

Dylan McMahon, N.C. State

Amarius Mims, Georgia

Jacob Monk, Duke

Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Hunter Nourzad, Penn State

Drake Nugent, Michigan

Patrick Paul, Houston

Julian Pearl, Illinois

Prince Pines, Tulane

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Dominick Puni, Kansas

Andrew Raym, Oklahoma

Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

Roger Rosengarten, Washington

Walter Rouse, Oklahoma

Nick Samac, Michigan State

Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Jalen Sundell, North Dakota State

Nathan Thomas, Louisiana

Charles Turner III, LSU

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia

Caedan Wallace, Penn State

Zak Zinter, Michigan

Defensive linemen

Austin Booker, Kansas

Solomon Byrd, USC

DeWayne Carter, Duke

Nelson Ceaser, Houston

Myles Cole, Texas Tech

Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State

Tyler Davis, Clemson

Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

Jonah Elliss, Utah

Braden Fiske, Florida State

Gabe Hall, Baylor

Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State

Jaylen Harrell, Michigan

Marcus Harris, Auburn

Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian

Adisa Isaac, Penn State

Brennan Jackson, Washington State

McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Notre Dame

Trajan Jeffcoat, Arkansas

Jordan Jefferson, LSU

Kris Jenkins, Michigan

Cedric Johnson, Mississippi

Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State

Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan

Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Logan Lee, Iowa

Zion Logue, Georgia

Fabien Lovett Sr., Florida State

Braiden McGregor, Michigan

Byron Murphy II, Texas

Myles Murphy, North Carolina

Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois

Eyabi Okie-Anoma, Charlotte

Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson

Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois

Chop Robinson, Penn State

Darius Robinson, Missouri

Justin Rogers, Auburn

Maason Smith, LSU

Javon Solomon, Troy

T’Vondre Sweat, Texas

Leonard Taylor III, Miami

Xavier Thomas, Clemson

Bralen Trice, Washington

David Ugwoegbu, Houston

Jared Verse, Florida State

Eric Watts, Connecticut

Mekhi Wingo, LSU

Linebackers

Michael Barrett, Michigan

JD Bertrand, Notre Dame

Tatum Bethune, Florida State

Chris Braswell, Alabama

Aaron Casey, Indiana

Steele Chambers, Ohio State

Junior Colson, Michigan

Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

Kalen DeLoach, Florida State

Khalid Duke, Kansas State

Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

Jaylan Ford, Texas

Easton Gibbs, Wyoming

Cedric Gray, North Carolina

Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri

Jontrey Hunter, Georgia State

Curtis Jacobs, Penn State

Tyrice Knight, UTEP

Marist Liufau, Notre Dame

Jordan Magee, Temple

Darius Muasau, UCLA

Gabriel Murphy, UCLA

Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington

Dallas Turner, Alabama

Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington

Trevin Wallace, Kentucky

Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

Payton Wilson, N.C. State

Defensive backs

Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Daijahn Anthony, Mississippi

Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Cole Bishop, Utah

Beau Brade, Maryland

Millard Bradford, TCU

Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Louisville

Javon Bullard, Georgia

Calen Bullock, USC

Jaylon Carlies, Missouri

Caelen Carson, Wake Forest

Ryan Cooper Jr., Oregon State

Cooper DeJean, Iowa

M.J. Devonshire, Pittsburgh

Marcellas Dial, South Carolina

Johnny Dixon, Penn State

Willie Drew, Virginia State

Renardo Green, Florida State

Kamal Hadden, Tennessee

Dominique Hampton, Washington

Myles Harden, South Dakota

Daequan Hardy, Penn State

Cam Hart, Notre Dame

Jaden Hicks, Washington State

Khyree Jackson, Oregon

DJ James, Auburn

Carlton Johnson, Fresno State

Isaiah Johnson, Syracuse

Elijah Jones, Boston College

Jarrian Jones, Florida State

Jaylen Key, Alabama

Kamren Kinchens, Miami

Kalen King, Penn State

Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Patrick McMorris, Cal

Max Melton, Rutgers

Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest

Josh Newton, TCU

Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State

Tyler Owens, Texas Tech

Andru Phillips, Kentucky

Deantre Prince, Mississippi

Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

Josh Proctor, Ohio State

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

Decamerion Richardson, Mississippi State

Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

Christian Roland-Wallace, USC

Mike Sainristil, Michigan

Andre’ Sam, LSU

Jaylin Simpson, Auburn

Tykee Smith, Georgia

Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State

Tarheeb Still, Maryland

T.J. Tampa, Iowa State

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech

Ro Torrence, Arizona State

Sione Vaki, Utah

Josh Wallace, Michigan

Ryan Watts, Texas

Nate Wiggins, Clemson

Evan Williams, Oregon

James Williams, Miami

Special Teams