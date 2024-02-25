NFL Combine 2024: How to watch, events, start time, TV schedule, streaming, roster and more

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine begins on Sunday as the first group of potential NFL Draft prospects descends on Indianapolis, Indiana, for a week of physicals, interviews, and workouts. Over nine days, 321 players will work through the process, meet with teams, and try to improve their draft stock as NFL scouts, coaches, general managers, and executives watch. Teams will have a chance to see players whom they may choose to select in April’s Draft up close and either confirm or question what they may have seen on tape throughout the college season.
The first group of players, the defensive linemen and linebackers, arrive in Indianapolis on Sunday. The defensive backs and tights ends follow on Monday, then the running backs, quarterbacks, and wide receivers arrive on Tuesday. The final group, offensive linemen, place kickers, and special teams players, arrive on Wednesday.
We take a look at the full schedule for this year’s NFL Scouting Combine:
2024 NFL Scouting Combine Schedule
February 25 - March 4, 2024
Lucas Oil Field, Indianapolis, IN
Sunday, February 25
- Defensive linemen and linebackers early arrivals
Monday, February 26
- Defensive linemen and linebackers registration, orientation, team interviews
- Defensive backs and tight ends early arrivals
Tuesday, February 27
- Defensive linemen and linebackers medical exams and team interviews
- Defensive backs and tight ends registration, orientation, team interviews
- Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs registration, orientation, team interviews
Wednesday, February 28
- Defensive linemen and linebackers ortho exams, media interviews, NFLPA meeting, team interviews
- Defensive backs and tight ends medical exams and team interviews
- Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs NFLPA meeting, team interviews
- Offensive linemen, placekickers, and special teams registration, orientation, team interviews
Thursday, February 29
- Defensive linemen and linebackers measurements, on-field workouts
- Defensive backs and tight ends ortho exams, media interviews, NFLPA meeting, team interviews
- Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs medical exams, broadcast interviews
- Offensive linemen, placekickers, and special teams NFLPA meeting, team interviews
Friday, March 1
- Defensive linemen and linebackers bench press, broadcast interviews
- Defensive backs and tight ends measurements, on-field workouts
- Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs ortho exams, media interviews, team interviews
- Offensive linemen, placekickers, and special teams medical exams, broadcast interviews
Saturday, March 2
- Defensive backs and tight ends bench press, broadcast interviews
- Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs measurements, on-field workouts
- Offensive linemen, placekickers, and special teams ortho exams, media interviews, team interviews
Sunday, March 3
- Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs bench press
- Offensive linemen, placekickers, and special teams measurements, on-field workouts
Monday, March 4
- Offensive linemen, placekickers, and special teams bench press
Television Coverage
NFL Network will air the NFL Scouting Combine on-field workouts live. The schedule for coverage is:
- Thursday, February 29 (Defensive linemen, linebackers): 3 p.m. ET (5 hrs)
- Friday, March 1 (Defensive backs, tight ends): 3 p.m. ET (6 hrs)
- Saturday, March 2 (Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs): 1 p.m. ET (8 hrs)
- Sunday, March 3 (Offensive linemen, placekickers, special teams): 1 p.m. ET (4 hrs)
Streaming Options
The NFL will provide multiple ways to stream the entire event. NFL.com/watch and the NFL app will be options, assuming you have a TV plan that provides NFL Network.
NFL+ will provide coverage, as well as analysis and a “Player’s Only” option for watching the combine (Saturday). The Player’s Only coverage will feature Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin, Stever Smith, Sr., Maurice Jones-Drew, Michael Robinson, and Rhett Lewis.
You can also find NFL Network on FuboTV.
Coaches/Executives Media Availabilities
The NFL schedules coaches and/or team executives to meet with the media during the week. While there can always be changes, additions, or re-scheduling, the current plan for media availabilities is from 10 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday and 12 p.m. ET to 3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Sean McDermott from the Buffalo Bills has a lone Monday scheduled availability.
For Dolphins fans, head coach Mike McDaniel is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
On-field Workouts
- 40-yard dash
- Vertical jump
- Broad jump
- Three-cone drill
- 20-yard shuttle
- 60-yard shuttle
- Position-specific drills
In-person fan attendance
If you are in the Indianapolis area and would like to attend any part of the Combine, visit nfl.com/combineaccess to register for NFL OnePass. It is free to attend the Combine.
Prospects
Quarterbacks
- Jayden Daniels, LSU
- Sam Hartman, Notre Dame
- Devin Leary, Kentucky
- Drake Maye, North Carolina
- J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
- Joe Milton III, Tennessee
- Bo Nix, Oregon
- Michael Penix Jr., Washington
- Michael Pratt, Tulane
- Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
- Austin Reed, Western Kentucky
- Kedon Slovis, BYU
- Jordan Travis, Florida State
- Caleb Williams, USC
Running backs
- Rasheen Ali, Marshall
- Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
- Emani Bailey, TCU
- Trey Benson, Florida State
- Jonathon Brooks, Texas
- Blake Corum, Michigan
- Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State
- Ray Davis, Kentucky
- Daijun Edwards, Georgia
- Audric Estimé, Notre Dame
- Frank Gore Jr., Southern Mississippi
- Isaac Guerendo, Louisville
- George Holani, Boise State
- Bucky Irving, Oregon
- Dillon Johnson, Washington
- Jawhar Jordan, Louisville
- Dylan Laube, New Hampshire
- MarShawn Lloyd, USC
- Jase McClellan, Alabama
- Kendall Milton, Georgia
- Keilan Robinson, Texas
- Cody Schrader, Missouri
- Will Shipley, Clemson
- Jaden Shirden, Monmouth
- Tyrone Tracy Jr., Purdue
- Kimani Vidal, Troy
- Michael Wiley, Arizona
- Miyan Williams, Ohio State
- Jaylen Wright, Tennessee
Wide receivers
- Javon Baker, UCF
- Jermaine Burton, Alabama
- Jalen Coker, Holy Cross
- Keon Coleman, Florida State
- Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
- Jacob Cowing, Arizona
- Ryan Flournoy, Southeast Missouri State
- Troy Franklin, Oregon
- Anthony Gould, Oregon State
- Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
- Jha’Quan Jackson, Tulane
- Cornelius Johnson, Michigan
- Xavier Legette, South Carolina
- Luke McCaffrey, Rice
- Ladd McConkey, Georgia
- Jalen McMillan, Washington
- Bub Means, Pittsburgh
- Adonai Mitchell, Texas
- Malik Nabers, LSU
- Rome Odunze, Washington
- Ricky Pearsall, Florida
- Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington
- Brenden Rice, USC
- Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky
- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia
- Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
- Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
- Jamari Thrash, Louisville
- Devaughn Vele, Utah
- Devontez Walker, North Carolina
- Malik Washington, Virginia
- Tahj Washington, USC
- Xavier Weaver, Colorado
- Jordan Whittington, Texas
- Isaiah Williams, Illinois
- Johnny Wilson, Florida State
- Roman Wilson, Michigan
- Xavier Worthy, Texas
Tight ends
- Erick All, Iowa
- AJ Barner, Michigan
- Jaheim Bell, Florida State
- Brock Bowers, Georgia
- Devin Culp, Washington
- Dallin Holker, Colorado State
- Theo Johnson, Penn State
- Trey Knox, South Carolina
- Tanner McLachlan, Arizona
- Tip Reiman, Illinois
- Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas
- Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
- Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota
- Cade Stover, Ohio State
- Jack Westover, Washington
- Jared Wiley, TCU
Offensive linemen
- Isaiah Adams, Illinois
- Joe Alt, Notre Dame
- Kiran Amegadjie, Yale
- Gottlieb Ayedze, Maryland
- Karsen Barnhart, Michigan
- Graham Barton, Duke
- Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
- Keaton Bills, Utah
- Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin
- Javion Cohen, Miami
- Andrew Coker, TCU
- Brandon Coleman, TCU
- Frank Crum, Wyoming
- Anim Dankwah, Howard
- Ethan Driskell, Marshall
- Kingsley Eguakun, Florida
- Josiah Ezirim, Eastern Kentucky
- Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
- Troy Fautanu, Washington
- Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
- Jeremy Flax, Kentucky
- Javon Foster, Missouri
- Zach Frazier, West Virginia
- Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
- X’Zauvea Gadlin, Liberty
- Nick Gargiulo, South Carolina
- Delmar Glaze, Maryland
- Matt Goncalves, Pittsburgh
- Tylan Grable, UCF
- Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State
- Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
- C.J. Hanson, Holy Cross
- Christian Haynes, Connecticut
- LaDarius Henderson, Michigan
- Christian Jones, Texas
- Matthew Jones, Ohio State
- Trente Jones, Michigan
- Trevor Keegan, Michigan
- Jarrett Kingston, USC
- Brady Latham, Arkansas
- JC Latham, Alabama
- Sataoa Laumea, Utah
- Matt Lee, Miami
- KT Leveston Jr., Kansas State
- Beaux Limmer, Arkansas
- Christian Mahogany, Boston College
- Mason McCormick, South Dakota State
- Dylan McMahon, N.C. State
- Amarius Mims, Georgia
- Jacob Monk, Duke
- Jordan Morgan, Arizona
- Hunter Nourzad, Penn State
- Drake Nugent, Michigan
- Patrick Paul, Houston
- Julian Pearl, Illinois
- Prince Pines, Tulane
- Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
- Dominick Puni, Kansas
- Andrew Raym, Oklahoma
- Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
- Roger Rosengarten, Washington
- Walter Rouse, Oklahoma
- Nick Samac, Michigan State
- Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
- Jalen Sundell, North Dakota State
- Nathan Thomas, Louisiana
- Charles Turner III, LSU
- Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia
- Caedan Wallace, Penn State
- Zak Zinter, Michigan
Defensive linemen
- Austin Booker, Kansas
- Solomon Byrd, USC
- DeWayne Carter, Duke
- Nelson Ceaser, Houston
- Myles Cole, Texas Tech
- Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State
- Tyler Davis, Clemson
- Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
- Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
- Jonah Elliss, Utah
- Braden Fiske, Florida State
- Gabe Hall, Baylor
- Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State
- Jaylen Harrell, Michigan
- Marcus Harris, Auburn
- Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian
- Adisa Isaac, Penn State
- Brennan Jackson, Washington State
- McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
- Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Notre Dame
- Trajan Jeffcoat, Arkansas
- Jordan Jefferson, LSU
- Kris Jenkins, Michigan
- Cedric Johnson, Mississippi
- Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State
- Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
- Laiatu Latu, UCLA
- Logan Lee, Iowa
- Zion Logue, Georgia
- Fabien Lovett Sr., Florida State
- Braiden McGregor, Michigan
- Byron Murphy II, Texas
- Myles Murphy, North Carolina
- Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois
- Eyabi Okie-Anoma, Charlotte
- Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson
- Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois
- Chop Robinson, Penn State
- Darius Robinson, Missouri
- Justin Rogers, Auburn
- Maason Smith, LSU
- Javon Solomon, Troy
- T’Vondre Sweat, Texas
- Leonard Taylor III, Miami
- Xavier Thomas, Clemson
- Bralen Trice, Washington
- David Ugwoegbu, Houston
- Jared Verse, Florida State
- Eric Watts, Connecticut
- Mekhi Wingo, LSU
Linebackers
- Michael Barrett, Michigan
- JD Bertrand, Notre Dame
- Tatum Bethune, Florida State
- Chris Braswell, Alabama
- Aaron Casey, Indiana
- Steele Chambers, Ohio State
- Junior Colson, Michigan
- Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
- Kalen DeLoach, Florida State
- Khalid Duke, Kansas State
- Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
- Jaylan Ford, Texas
- Easton Gibbs, Wyoming
- Cedric Gray, North Carolina
- Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri
- Jontrey Hunter, Georgia State
- Curtis Jacobs, Penn State
- Tyrice Knight, UTEP
- Marist Liufau, Notre Dame
- Jordan Magee, Temple
- Darius Muasau, UCLA
- Gabriel Murphy, UCLA
- Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin
- Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
- Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington
- Dallas Turner, Alabama
- Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington
- Trevin Wallace, Kentucky
- Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
- Payton Wilson, N.C. State
Defensive backs
- Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
- Daijahn Anthony, Mississippi
- Terrion Arnold, Alabama
- Cole Bishop, Utah
- Beau Brade, Maryland
- Millard Bradford, TCU
- Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Louisville
- Javon Bullard, Georgia
- Calen Bullock, USC
- Jaylon Carlies, Missouri
- Caelen Carson, Wake Forest
- Ryan Cooper Jr., Oregon State
- Cooper DeJean, Iowa
- M.J. Devonshire, Pittsburgh
- Marcellas Dial, South Carolina
- Johnny Dixon, Penn State
- Willie Drew, Virginia State
- Renardo Green, Florida State
- Kamal Hadden, Tennessee
- Dominique Hampton, Washington
- Myles Harden, South Dakota
- Daequan Hardy, Penn State
- Cam Hart, Notre Dame
- Jaden Hicks, Washington State
- Khyree Jackson, Oregon
- DJ James, Auburn
- Carlton Johnson, Fresno State
- Isaiah Johnson, Syracuse
- Elijah Jones, Boston College
- Jarrian Jones, Florida State
- Jaylen Key, Alabama
- Kamren Kinchens, Miami
- Kalen King, Penn State
- Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
- Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
- Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
- Patrick McMorris, Cal
- Max Melton, Rutgers
- Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
- Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest
- Josh Newton, TCU
- Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
- Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State
- Tyler Owens, Texas Tech
- Andru Phillips, Kentucky
- Deantre Prince, Mississippi
- Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
- Josh Proctor, Ohio State
- Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
- Decamerion Richardson, Mississippi State
- Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
- Christian Roland-Wallace, USC
- Mike Sainristil, Michigan
- Andre’ Sam, LSU
- Jaylin Simpson, Auburn
- Tykee Smith, Georgia
- Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State
- Tarheeb Still, Maryland
- T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
- Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech
- Ro Torrence, Arizona State
- Sione Vaki, Utah
- Josh Wallace, Michigan
- Ryan Watts, Texas
- Nate Wiggins, Clemson
- Evan Williams, Oregon
- James Williams, Miami
Special Teams
- Joshua Karty, K, Stanford
- Cam Little, K, Arkansas
- Harrison Mevis, K, Missouri
- Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU
- Will Reichard, K, Alabama
- Tory Taylor, P, Iowa
