Dolphins fans give their list of “core players” going forward!

As we wade deeper into the offseason the team is going to see the regular annual changes of players leaving after their contract expires, players being traded away or traded for, and of course, players cut. With that in mind, I asked the following question last week-

So with the assumption that the team is going to roll with the current roster (minus impending cuts, etc...) which players on each side of the ball do you consider the “core players” that the team must retain going forward if they hope to not transform into another rebuilding team?

Below are some of your answers and thoughts on the subject-

daytonadolfan says the team is set at TE and needs to bring back three core defenders!

Smythe, Julian Hill stay, no need for T.E. ‘s when they rarely get used, T Hill and Waddle stay, Mostert and give Brooks a shot! Wilkins, Sieler, A.V.G. need to stay! A few others but that’s just a quick thought.

Alpha6 has a solid, solid list but will need some of those defenders to do a good job of coming back from injury.

Offense: Tua, Hill, Waddle, Achane, Mostert, Armstead, Hunt, Jackson, Ingold. Defense: Sieler, Wilkins, AVG, Baker, Chubb, D. Elliott, Holland, Ramsey,

Francesco ITA still believes in our QB!

OFF- Tua (Qb is almost always a core player) Hill (team best player) -Jackson (tua’s blindside) DEF - Phillips - Holland - Ramsey

USMCFinzFreak must agree with Hill, no trading of Waddle!

Hill, Waddle, Tua (because there isn’t anyone else who’s better that’s available), Achane, and Jackson on offense. Seiler and Ramsey on defense. (I would add Phillips, Chubb, and AVG if I was certain of their recovery).

dedstrk316 is not with Freak and is willing to trade Waddle for the right return.

Hill, Waddle, Tua, JP, Achane, Holland, Ramsey. Hill is older and I’d be okay trading Tua and Waddle for the right deal. So they are core with an asterisk. JP is also core with an asterisk depending on his recovery.

Notorious P.E.D. thinks Hill is gone! (Side note, cutting Hill pre-June 1st costs the team 22.2 million more against the cap, and post-June 1st only saves 350K making the only real option of getting out from under his contract a post-June 1st trade that would save 20 million)

Looking at the cap situation, I just don’t see how you can keep tyreek Tua has to be paid, waddle will need to be paid sooner or later, and they have $51M they need to shed just to get under the cap this year Ugh, this is gonna get ugly in the short term

tpl sees some of the young backups stepping up this season.

Hill, Jackson, Hunt, Mostert, Achane, Sieler, Ramsey, Phillips, AVG, and smythe. The combination of armstead/ lamm, as one or the other is playing LT. Tua is close, but until I see improvement in mobility and his reads he’s not there yet. I am hoping Julian Hill, chris brooks, anthony schwartz, cam smith, skylar thompson, channing Tindall, Ezukanma, and chase claypool take a step forward,

Miami7 sees a lot of big changes coming to the roster.

years anyway, Mostert ages out, Armstead gone - what TEAM are they going to build around the QB that needs every position filled with stars to be successful at that point? RE-BUILD. Extending Tua this year is a death knell beyond reason. Tagovailoa is not giving the Dolphins some crazy discount cause he’s a sweet kid or smarter than his agent, his peers, NFLPA, or his future family. That’s just fandumb at it’s finest. The ‘act’ of extending him now will make Grier kick the financial can further down the road & cripple this franchise for the length of whatever idiocy they do provide him. WAIT!!! One year! That’s all. See what he REALLY is. We want to extend him and HOPE thinCore TODAY? Or Core toward the future? Very different questions...........especially if they extend Tagovailoa (as it appears they’re headed). Severely affected by that typically inane - SO Dolphins move. Today = Hill, Waddle, Achane, Mostert, Jackson (hopefully Hunt), Armstead / Sieler, Phillips, Holland, Ramsey, Chubb (hopefully Wilkins) Toward the future (if they extend Tagovailoa now) = Achane, Jackson (hopefully Hunt) and Sieler ..............Ramsey goes, Chubb goes, unlikely to be able to re-sign/extend one or the other of Phillips or Holland, Hill is supposed to retire in 2 gs get better all of a sudden in Dec/Jan or wait & find out for sure?

Call_for_the_Priest’77 wants the whole thing gone!

Trade our entire team + Mike McDaniel + our next two first-round picks for KC’s team (including Andy Reid)! Oh hell, just trade our team and McD for Andy Reid. He’ll get us the Superbowl in two or three years!

Some solid answers there given that we all know that this roster will look much different come September. Thank you as always to everyone who took the time to answer the question of the day.