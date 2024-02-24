Jalen Ramsey bids farewell as Xavien Howard and the Miami Dolphins head their separate ways

The NFL offseason never sleeps, and yesterday was no different.

First, the Miami Dolphins cut veteran defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, saving the team an estimated $13 million in 2024. Now, the team has reportedly made a decision on a player that fans have had the honor of watching since the team drafted him in the second round of the 2016 draft.

According to several sources, the Dolphins are expected to move on from cornerback Xavien Howard this offseason. This move comes a month after Howard raised some eyebrows with his honest comment about whether or not he’d be willing to take a pay cut for a team with so many decisions to make financially. Here’s what Howard said:

#Dolphins CB Xavien Howard says “My eight years here, I loved it. And whatever happens, I’m with it.”



Howard asked if he’d take a pay cut asks if your boss asked you to take a cut, would you? Don’t blame him lol — Safid Deen (@Safid_Deen) January 15, 2024

The move will likely create $18.5 million in cap relief for the Dolphins this season, according to Spotrac. That is assuming the team designates Howard as one of the team’s two post-June 1 cuts. Doing so would leave the team with 7.4 million in dead money in 2024. Howard’s dead cap in 2025 would be $15.699 million.

During his eight seasons with the Dolphins, Howard became one of the best cornerbacks in franchise history, recording 29 interceptions and 95 pass breaks. He also combined for 331 tackles, two sacks, five forced rumbles, and six total touchdowns.

Sure, the writing was on the wall for Howard, but that still doesn’t make his departure any less easy. After all, at one point, he was one of the few bright spots on Miami’s defense. He suffered through one regime change after another, and this year, under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, it was supposed to be different.

And yet, somewhere along the way, the wheels fell off. Whether it was early in the season with the unfortunate injury to Jalen Ramsey or the few games that Howard missed, things never seemed to take off. And despite what some might say, part of that has to do with former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Here’s what Ramsey said yesterday on Twitter when bidding farewell to X.

Shid be crazy how stuff plays out sometimes but 1 thing ikno fa sho is that it was an honor teaming up with the GREATEST corner in @MiamiDolphins History in my opinion… ❌



(I won’t ever forgive dude for not utilizing our full skillset!) pic.twitter.com/yoYlTLcnP6 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 23, 2024

Did you see it? I know you did, and it makes you wonder if we’ll ever know exactly what was going on behind closed doors. We heard rumors that Fangio wouldn’t listen to other coordinators' input, and we had players who weren’t happy with how they were utilized this season.

Ramsey and Howard could have been so much more, and now we’re only left to wonder what if. But that question won't linger too long because, with Howard out the door, Miami will need to find a suitable replacement—a guy who can fill the shoes of one of the greatest cornerbacks this franchise has ever seen.

His better days may be behind him, but Xavien Howard is a stud, and I’m glad I was able to watch him play for my favorite team.

#ThankYouXavienHoward

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins cutting Xavien Howard? Who will step up and take his role on the boundary? Re-sign Nik Needham? Cam Smith? Ethan Bonner? Let us know in the comments section below!