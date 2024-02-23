 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Schefter: Dolphins plan to release Emmanuel Ogbah on Friday

Emmanuel Ogbah, former Cleveland Browns second-round pick, spent the last four seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

By Jacob Mendel
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are expected to move on from defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on Friday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the franchise plans to release him two years into a four-year $65.4 million contract extension he signed before the 2022 season.

Ogbah, 30, had a cap number of $17.3 million in 2022, finishing the year with five sacks and a forced fumble. After one season with the Kansas City Chiefs, he came to Miami on a two-year deal in 2020. Ogbah was a 2016 second-round pick by the Browns and spent three seasons in Cleveland.

The move would create $13 million in salary cap savings while leaving $4 million on the books as dead money, according to Over The Cap. Miami can designate two players as “post-June 1” cuts, and in this case, would save $15.7 million against the 2024 cap — a path I don’t necessarily see general manager Chris Grier exploring.

Miami received positive news regarding the 2024 salary cap on Friday morning and this move would leave it roughly $25 million over the limit. The new year begins on March 13 at 4 p.m., meaning that the Dolphins have just over two weeks to get under the cap — and potentially create enough space to franchise tag Christian Wilkins?

