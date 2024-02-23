Jeff Darlington Believes the Miami Dolphins Should Bring in Derrick Henry

The Miami Dolphins have often been in the running for the team that wins the offseason. Under owner Stephen Ross, the Dolphins have made big splashes, whether it’s signing the best player at their position, e.g. Terron Armstead, or trading for a superstar like Tyreek Hill.

General Manager Chris Grier has never been shy about flashing the cash to top-of-the-market guys, and the Dolphins are seemingly always in trade or free-agent scenarios. That uniform edit is here before the rumors are. It’s Miami, and that’s the Dolphins.

The latest stop that’s gaining traction is the King himself, Derrick Henry. A top-three running back of the last decade has indicated that Miami is a preferred landing spot, and ESPN’s Jeff Darlington believes the Dolphins should acquire his services.

Jeff Darlington believes the Miami Dolphins should pursue Derrick Henry this off-season (@GetUpESPN) #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/rfwNaQXqa4 — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) February 21, 2024

The question becomes, should the Dolphins pursue Derrick Henry? Like my guy Randy Jackson used to say, that’s a no from me, dawg.

Would Derrick Henry bring more toughness to the Dolphins? Yes. Is he still in his prime window? Towards that back, but yes. Is he worth the $7-10 million per year deal that he’ll want? Yes.

All that can be true, but should the Dolphins take him at that price? No, and that price outweighs everything else.

Not a fit in Miami

The Dolphins are in a “capacolypse” situation, and one of the best position values the Dolphins have is the running back group. Headed by Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane, and Jeff Wilson Jr., the group will cost roughly $9.3 million in 2024. That’s about 4% of the projected $250 million salary cap. The amount of production we can expect next year compared to what’s being spent on the position is a bargain.

The Dolphins could try to cut bait with Mostert and Wilson Jr. via trade to make room for a Derrick Henry signing, but I’m not entirely sure Henry fits the offense as presently constructed. Mike McDaniel could make some tweaks to feature Henry, but the Dolphins have been a speed-rushing team the last two years that likes to get to the edges as fast as possible. It was effective and resulted in a De’Von Achane breakout season and a Raheem Mostert record-breaking season in total touchdowns scored. Not much more you can ask for stat-wise.

The Dolphins were one of the most balanced teams through the season, and I know this may fall on deaf ears, but the Dolphins were held down by injuries on offense that took away the explosion in the running game. By the end of the year, the offense line was a patchwork unit, and Mostert and Achane both were playing banged up. Running this group back that’s already locked up in a team-friendly deal is the way to go.

This is no shot at Derrick Henry. He’ll make a team very happy this season. It’ll be a team with the cap space to make a splash at a luxury position, not a team looking to shed money and retain their guys like the Dolphins. He’s a high-priced running back with a ton of miles. He’ll need to be in a two-back system that’ll let him save his legs for when he’s most needed later in games. My guess would be the Cowboys or the Ravens.

Although I’d like to have him on the Dolphins roster, they already have what they need at the position and need to spend the money King Henry will want elsewhere.

Let us know in the comments if you want the Dolphins to pursue Derrick Henry this offseason.