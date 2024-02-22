 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Dolphins GM Chris Grier retains position as part of NFL’s Competition Committee

Grier is one of eight NFL employees on the committee.

By Sumeet Jena
/ new
Miami Dolphins Introduce Mike McDaniel Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier is set to retain his position as part of the NFL’s Competition Committee for next year. After news broke that Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott were added as new members of the NFL’s Competition Committee, Grier is officially returning and will keep his place.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell selects the members of the Competition Committee each year, which currently includes:

  • Rich McKay - CEO, Atlanta Falcons
  • Katie Blackburn – Executive Vice President, Cincinnati Bengals
  • Chris Grier – General Manager, Miami Dolphins
  • Stephen Jones – COO, Executive Vice President and Director of Player Personnel, Dallas Cowboys
  • John Mara – President, CEO and Owner, New York Giants
  • Sean McDermott – Head coach, Buffalo Bills
  • Sean McVay – Head coach, Los Angeles Rams
  • Mike Tomlin – Head coach, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Competition Committee was created by former NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle in 1968, two years before the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. Essentially, the committee replaced the Rules Committee.

Today, the committee reviews “all competitive aspects of the game”, including potential rule changes, roster regulations, game-day operations and player protection. Each year, the committee holds a meeting before the NFL Combine where potential changes, feedback from the previous year, and general feedback are all discussed. Afterwards, the committee presents their findings from the previous year at the annual league meeting, where changes can be voted on by all 32 NFL owners.

Grier is the only general manager on the committee as things stand. As it pertains to the Dolphins, Grier can’t make any changes without approval from the other members and owners first, but it’s nice knowing that the franchise has a say in what changes are made around the league.

Next Up In Miami Dolphins News

Loading comments...