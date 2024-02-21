Tyreek Hill speaks out on hypothetical Jaylen Waddle trade

Over the last 24 hours, the Miami Dolphins fanbase has been in an uproar after former Dolphins’ general manager Mike Tannenbaum suggested a hypothetical trade that would send Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Dolphins in exchange for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

It was nothing more than a suggestion from a guy who isn’t a general manager in the NFL, for good reason. But that didn’t stop social media and the great South Florida beat writers from giving their two cents on a potential trade.

It’s an extremely slow news day. McDuffie for Waddle?! Trent has 3 more years left on his rookie deal.@RealTannenbaum c’mon now pic.twitter.com/t4uEuSfVlt — Chief Concerns (@ConcernsChief) February 20, 2024

But they weren’t the only ones who had an opinion on Tannenbaum’s comments.

Today, Tyreek Hill took to social media to discuss the trade suggestion. And to say he was a bit disappointed in part of the Dolphins fanbase would be an understatement.

My boy waddle is the future , he is better than I was at this point in his career and for people in this fan base to want to trade him is ludicrous — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 21, 2024

Hill continued:

“Him and Tua was special before me and will be special after I leave ”

I have to agree with Hill; there’s no way I’m trading Jaylen Waddle. Yes, he was banged up last season, and at some point, he will get paid a world-changing amount of money. And yet, he’s still only 25 years old, with his best football ahead of him. Additionally, I don’t even think the Chiefs would make this trade. After all, McDuffie has proven this season to be one of the best cornerbacks in football, and on a rookie deal, they would be crazy to make that deal.

And still, this won’t keep experts and analysts from suggesting crazy trade suggestions throughout the offseason. My only hope is that we can move past this stuff, and stop giving guys like Ryan Clark and Mike Tannenbaum the time of day.

What are your thoughts on a hypothetical Jaylen Waddle trade? Do you think Trent McDuffie would be the missing piece in Miami’s defense? How do you feel about Tyreek Hill coming to the aid of his teammates? Let us know in the comments section below!