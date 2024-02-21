Barry Jackson: Miami Dolphins LT Terron Armstead not expected to retire this offseason

According to 35-year veteran reporter of the Miami Herald, Barry Jackson, Miami Dolphins left tackle, Terron Armstead, is not expected to retire from the National Football League this offseason and instead will return for his 12th professional season — and third as a member of the Dolphins.

And speaking of accomplished LTs ... the full expectation is that Miami's Terron Armstead will play next season, I was re-assured yesterday. The classy Armstead had left his future in doubt in Jan. remarks. His salary- already partially guaranteed-becomes fully guaranteed March16 https://t.co/iV287gtkRP — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 21, 2024

Armstead’s future with the Dolphins was in question after Miami’s playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs when the 32-year old had this to say following the game.

“I never make any decisions right after the season, always take my time, process, talk to God, let him order my steps, talk to my kids. That’s been my approach the last three offseasons, so it’ll be the same approach this offseason.”

As mentioned by Jackson, Armstead’s salary for 2024 becomes fully guaranteed on March 16th. The veteran’s cap hit for the Dolphins will be roughly $20.8 million this upcoming year according to Spotrac.

When healthy, Armstead is one of the most dominant left tackles in the NFL. However, in his two seasons with the Dolphins, the oft-injured offensive lineman has only played in 23 of a possible 34 regular season games — including just 10 of a possible 17 regular season games in 2023.

Still, with Armstead likely to be back in the fold, that leaves one less hole for the Dolphins to fill on the offensive line — considering Miami’s starting right guard, Robert Hunt, and starting center, Connor Williams, are both soon-to-be free agents.

The team will just need to make sure they have a solid insurance policy for the inevitable handful of games that Armstead will most certainly miss in 2024.