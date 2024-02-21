Phinsider Question Of The Day: Core Players Edition

Assuming that the Miami Dolphins’ front office will continue to roll with the majority of the players currently on the roster there are going to still be many moves that need to be made this offseason. The customary cuts will come as they do every offseason. The team will also certainly let more than a few of the free agents walk due to either their salary or a desire to upgrade the position. The team will also have to decide which free agents to resign and what positions they wish to fill via the draft. With this front office, there is also always the chance that a trade is just around the corner, either to acquire a player or to send a player on their way.

So with the assumption that the team is going to roll with the current roster which players on each side of the ball do you consider the “core players” that the team must retain going forward if they hope to not transform into another rebuilding team?

Please give us your answers and thoughts in the comments section below-