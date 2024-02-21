Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

What releasing Lawrence Guy, Adrian Phillips means for the Patriots - Pats Pulpit

The two veteran defenders were let go by the team on Monday.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Offensive penalties and the New York Jets - Gang Green Nation

The Jets have some work to do regarding penalties





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

What would moving on from Von Miller look like for Buffalo Bills’ salary cap? - Buffalo Rumblings

Can the Bills cut or trade Von Miller’s contract this offseason? We have the salary cap implications.

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Ravens sign WR Nelson Agholor to 1-year extension - Baltimore Beatdown

The veteran wideout is staying in Baltimore through the 2024 season.





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Steelers players reportedly “politicked” for Mason Rudolph to be the starting QB - Behind the Steel Curtain

Players reportedly want Rudolph over Pickett





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Cincinnati Bengals: Intriguing Free Agent Targets - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals have ample space to make some splashes this spring. Who might be on their radar?





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Browns Nick Chubb’s contract is on the “bubble” going into the offseason - Dawgs By Nature

Browns salary cap is flexible but Chubb’s contract could add to that

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Which key free agents should the Houston Texans keep? - Battle Red Blog

And which ones will walk away in 2024?





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

J.J. McCarthy’s 2024 NFL Draft ascension great news for Titans - Music City Miracles

Could four quarterbacks be drafted before the Tennessee Titans come on the clock with the seventh pick?





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

National media confidence in Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence middling - Big Cat Country

In two recent confidence meters, Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence gets so-so results.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

CBS Sports ranks Colts’ WR Michael Pittman Jr. as 4th best 2024 NFL offensive free agent - Stampede Blue

Colts wideout Michael Pittman Jr. remains one of the most highly rated free agents in this year’s offseason.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Denver Broncos 2023 NFL Draft class graded worst of all 32 teams - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos were unable to find enough impact players from their 2023 NFL Draft class and that is why the class graded out so poorly.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Why Mike Williams and Joey Bosa would benefit from pay cuts in 2024 - Bolts From The Blue

Mike Williams and Joey Bosa are two players rumored to be cut candidates before the league new year. Is it in their best interest to work with Joe Hortiz towards creative solutions that put them in positions to rebound their market values?





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders News: Jimmy Garoppolo suspended for PEDs, per report - Silver And Black Pride

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will sit out the first two games of next season after testing positive for PEDs, per report.





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

NFL franchise tag: Window opens; Chiefs eye Chris Jones, L’Jarius Sneed - Arrowhead Pride

The league allows players to be franchise-tagged for a two-week period.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Saquon Barkley, Giants face a different landscape this time as negotiations prepare to heat up - Big Blue View

What sort of market will Barkley find this time as a he seeks a long-term deal from the Giants ... or someone else?





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

5 Eagles ‘most improved’ candidates for 2024 - Bleeding Green Nation

Yup, him too.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Guesstimating Mike Zimmer's 2024 offseason wishlist for the Cowboys defense - Blogging The Boys

It is possible that Mike Zimmer is going to want some of his former friends around the Cowboys.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Washington’s coaching staff appears to be a case of talent seeking its own level - Hogs Haven

Can Dan Quinn keep them in balance?

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

No, a decision on David Bakhtiari hasn’t been made (yet) - Acme Packing Company

An aggregator on social media jumped the gun, stating that report claimed that Bakhtiari was set to be released this offseason.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Detroit Lions free agent profile: Jonah Jackson is toughest decision - Pride Of Detroit

Bringing back left guard Jonah Jackson in 2024 may be a luxury that the Detroit Lions might not want to pay a premium for.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Bears received ‘inquiries from teams’ regarding a Justin Fields trade - Windy City Gridiron

A recent report suggests the Bears haven’t shopped quarterback Justin Fields, but teams have inquired about his availability.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Vikings currently favorites in Kirk Cousins derby - Daily Norseman

But a lot can change between now and 13 March

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Saints and Falcons raise $600,000 to fight ALS through their 50/50 raffles in partnership with the NFL Foundation - Canal Street Chronicles

Contributions will go to the Team Gleason and Tackle ALS foundations.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Will the Falcons pick up Kyle Pitts’ 5th year option? - The Falcoholic

There’s a major decision looming for this team and their young tight end.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

24 Questions for ‘24: How much will it cost to re-sign Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu? - Cat Scratch Reader

In addition to Burns and Luvu, what other free agent questions do the Panthers need to answer?





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Bucs News: Mike Evans ‘trending’ towards becoming a free agent - Bucs Nation

Tampa Bay and the veteran receiver seem to be at odds over a new deal.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

Cam Newton blames ‘bad coaching’, not Brock Purdy for 49ers SB loss - Niners Nation

The ex-NFL star questioned Kyle Shanahan’s decision-making after the Super Bowl loss.





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

What will it take for the Arizona Cardinals to make the playoffs in 2024? - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals just spent January watching the playoffs from home... again. What will it take for that to change in 2024?





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

John Schneider doesn’t feel ‘step back’ coming for Seahawks in 2024 - Field Gulls

The Seahawks GM offered his outlook on next season.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams trade rumor: Could Mac Jones rehab career behind Matthew Stafford? - Turf Show Times

Could Sean McVay save the career of Mac Jones?