Miami adds an edge rusher in Daniel Jeremiah’s second mock draft

The Miami Dolphins enter 2024 with uncertainty at outside linebacker after Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb suffered season-ending leg injuries late in the year. Considering that Miami is incredibly limited when it comes to salary cap space, general manager Chris Grier could spend one of six draft picks to stabilize the pass rush.

NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his Mock Draft 2.0 on Tuesday with Miami selecting UCLA edge defender Laiatu Latu at pick No. 21.

“Latu would give the Dolphins three outstanding pass rushers with Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips already in place,” Jeremiah wrote. “Keep in mind: Miami could lose Andrew Van Ginkel in free agency.”

The Dolphins desperately need help on the offensive line, but the defense will need some sort of boost after ending the 2023 season first in quarterback hit rate and third sacks. Latu finished last season with 13 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions while at UCLA.

Considering that Miami currently has the fewest players under contract for 2024, adding an edge rusher in the draft would have an immediate impact — while investing in a top selection at a premiere position. That said, it would be a big ask early in a rookie’s first season.

Jeremiah mocked LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. to the Dolphins in his first draft, which was released on Jan. 19. The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 25, which means there’s still plenty of time for future mock drafts where Miami solidifies the offensive line by selecting Jackson Powers-Johnson.