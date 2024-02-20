Report: Raiders hiring former Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin as offensive assistant

The Las Vegas Raiders are hiring Joe Philbin, former Miami Dolphins head coach, as their new senior offensive assistant as per Ian Rapoport on X.

The #Raiders are hiring former #Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin as their new senior offensive assistant, source said. After spending time as the #Cowboys OL coach and the Ohio State senior analyst, Philbin is back in the NFL to lend experience to Antonio Pierce. pic.twitter.com/qFRAawfAdq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 20, 2024

Philbin was hired by the Miami Dolphins in January 2012 after serving as the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Off the back of a few great seasons with Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay’s offense, Philbin was entrusted to lead the Dolphins forward. He was part of the decision to draft Ryan Tannehill, all the way back in the 2012 NFL Draft.

However, things didn’t go to plan, and after his time with the Dolphins where he held a record of 24-28, Philbin worked as the offensive line coach for the Dallas Cowboys and as a senior analyst at Ohio State University. Now, returning to the NFL, the 62-year-old will do his best to provide help to Antonio Pierce, new head coach of the Raiders.