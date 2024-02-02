Report: Ravens assistant head coach Anthony Weaver expected to land Dolphins defensive coordinator job

The Miami Dolphins are on the search for a new defensive coordinator, but that search may be coming to a close.

As per Aaron Wilson of KPRC Houston, Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach Anthony Weaver is expected to land the position of Miami’s new defensive coordinator.

Emerging as #Dolphins frontrunner and expected to ultimately land defensive coordinator job: #Ravens assistant head coach-defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, per league sources @KPRC2 Interviewed for head coaching jobs with #Commanders #Falcons — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 2, 2024

Weaver began his coaching career with the New York Jets, as their assistant defensive line coach in 2012. After spending time with the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns, he then served as the Houston Texans defensive line coach from 2016 to 2019. In 2020, Weaver joined the Baltimore Ravens as their defensive line coach, and was soon also given the role of assistant head coach. Since 2020, against the run, the Ravens have ranked 1st, 3rd, and 14th, in respective seasons.

This past week, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke glowingly about Weaver.

Coach Harbaugh on Anthony Weaver. pic.twitter.com/QgGcs2dTPp — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 2, 2024

Weaver has been a popular candidate in the past for defensive coordinator positions, and it looks like the Dolphins will finally give Weaver his chance.