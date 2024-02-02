Seahawks ink Leslie Frazier as assistant head coach; Miami’s DC search continues

Former Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier interviewed with the Miami Dolphins this week but has decided to join the Seattle Seahawks as assistant head coach. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero noted Frazier’s history working with Mike MacDonald, who was named head coach of the Seahawks just days ago.

Frazier, the former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings for three seasons, has an extensive background as a defensive coordinator for four different teams since 2003. He joined the Bills as defensive coordinator in 2017 and was promoted to assistant head coach in 2020.

Miami’s search for a defensive coordinator is narrowing down — at least for now — with the list of five candidates. Out of the eight people interviewed, Bills linebackers coach Bobby Babich and Los Angeles Rams pass rush coach Chris Shula have both been promoted to defensive coordinator positions.

Former #Bills defensive coordinator and NFL head coach Leslie Frazier is interviewing with the #Dolphins this week for their defensive coordinator role, per sources. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 29, 2024

Miami has also interviewed Brandon Staley, Anthony Campanile, Ryan Slowik, Anthony Weaver, and Chris Kiffin for the position. This search comes after the Dolphins ‘mutually agreed’ to part ways with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio after just one year in the role. He has since taken on the role of defensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles.