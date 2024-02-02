Teddy Bridgewater retires, begins coaching career

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has officially retired from the NFL after a ten-year career. He began his professional playing time as a first-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014. He signed with the New York Jets in 2018 as a free agent, but was traded before the season to the New Orleans Saints, where he played two years. In 2020, he played for the Carolina Panthers, followed by one-year stints with the Denver Broncos and the Dolphins. In 2023, he joined the Detroit Lions, announcing in December he would retire when the season ended. The Lions advanced to the NFC Championship game, but came up short of a possible Super Bowl appearance.

In officially retiring on Friday, Bridgwater also immediately moved into his next role as a high school football head coach. The Miami, Florida native returns to his alma mater, Miami Northwestern, to begin his coaching career.

Welcome Our New Head Coach Teddy Bridgewater. pic.twitter.com/V1FdW5QB3V — Miami Northwestern_FB (@mnw_fb) February 2, 2024

Bridgewater threw for 15,120 yards in his career, with a 66.4 completion percentage, 75 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions, giving him a 90.5 career passer rating. In his one season with the Dolphins, he appeared in five games, starting twice, and threw for 683 yards on a 62 percent completion rate with four touchdowns, four interceptions, and an 85.6 passer rating. he appeared in one game this year with Detroit but only knelt to end the game.

Good luck to Bridgewater and Miami Northwestern!