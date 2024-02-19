Dolphins fans weigh in on the most overrated player on the roster!

This past weekend I asked the question-

What CURRENT Miami Dolphins player that the fan base loves or at least talk about in a positive manner do you think is overrated to at least some degree and why?

Below are your thoughts and answers-

holland182.0 seems to be playing coy about a certain QB...

Off the cuff no one really comes to mind . . . . If you give me a minute or Tua I am sure I can think of someone. . . .

coach k 13 is ready to swing an ax!

To clear some space I think I would cut Howard and Baker.

finfanfromsiam says it's X!

Howard, no question. One of the ole tackling, if you call it that, brothers.

MiMiami is out on our center, QB, and a backup WR.

Connor Williams - He’s a good blocker, but the snapping issues persisted in both years he played center. When he played guard at Dallas he was penalized often for false starts. Moving him to another position won’t help. Tua - Great stats on the year. Too bad he crumbled @ PHL, @ KC (Germany), v. TEN, v. BUF. Especially when Miami needed him the most. Braxton Berrios - What does he do? I’m happy that we don’t watch Jakeem Grant muff punts anymore, but does Braxton return.... anything?

Dolfanjoe considers the concept that it might be the entire roster.

Good morning all. Overrated? Couldn’t you pretty much put the whole team on that list? But as Mi says below Conner Williams as a Center just sucked! How many bad snaps in a year or two? Good blocker but will want way too much money for a position you should always get out of the draft. He will try and price himself out of the market again anyway. The biggest question we have now is whether Tua is worth cap-changing money going forward after the 5th year deal. I tend to think a new Rookie QB might be just what this team needs going forward to keep our cap under control and be able to keep talent on this roster. And yeah Mi, Berrios does at least catch the ball and fall forward!

krammm is another vote for Howard!

I watch every center make bad snaps all the time including at least 6 to Mahomes in the Super Bowl. The experts that review every snap say he’s a top three center in the league. They know more than I do. I’m sure the Dolphins have already pissed Williams off by not paying him and thus costing him millions due to his injury. So he’s probably gone. Over rated: I’ll also go with X. Under rated: Julian Hill

EJPLAYA also said X. A trend might be forming here.

Howard has really had one amazing year and a couple partial very good years. The rest have been poor and since he held the team hostage over that reworked contract he has been mostly bad. Easily the most overrated guy on this team.

Call_for_the_Priest’77 has another vote for Howard!

Xavien Howard has succumbed to being the most overrated current player on the team IMO. Many outside media sources still go on about how good a player he is and how he led the league in interceptions from 2016 to 20xx or how great a tandem X and Jaylen Ramsey form (when Ramsey has become the far superior player of the two). I think among us insiders there is a more realistic and pessimistic view of X at this point in his career. His numbers are falling and his durability has faltered over the last couple of years. Perhaps he could surprise people with a couple of good bounce-back years before he seriously considers retirement. Hard to say though. Whatever he does, I don’t think it will be in Miami as he is likely to be a trade / cut cap casualty.

ThePhinLine says, well you know...

Xavien Howard. Don’t get me wrong, we all respect X but after 10 interceptions 2016 season, I remember saying this is the peak for X and we were just average so let’s capitalize and trade him on the fact teams will open up a lot for him at the time and we could use it to fix other major issues. However, now X lost his step, numbers have declined, almost every season is an injury (usually his groin), and plays 10-20 yards off most WRs because he’s worried about being burned. If you are that worried (about being burned and injury concerns) you can ask to play safety, it helped Ronnie Lott, Quentin, Charles Woodson, Ronde Barber, and Devin McCourty. I don’t understand and you can still help the younger DBs players.

AussieFin is joining the crowd!

XXXXXXXXXXX…….

Miami7 finishes off the landslide victory, eh I guess loss for Howard.

Yeah, I gotta go X as well....one-a the best ‘closers’ on the ball in the game for a few years. Those few years are not today! ...and Ezukanma / Tindall / Cam Smith - nevermind, ya gotta ‘play’ to be overrated.

coluccim went with a wr that many consider one of the better players on the roster.

I would probably go with Waddle as the most overrated. We had to sign Hill as a true number one and now everyone is saying we need a number 3 and TE. No teams have great 1-3 WR and a great TE.

Well, there were not a lot of surprises there with X taking the consensus in a landslide. I too hope that the team managed to rid themselves of his massive contract this offseason. Thank you to everyone who took the time to comment and answer the question of the day.