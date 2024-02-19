Tua Tagovailoa ranked last out of five quarterbacks from 2020 class according to CBS Sports

It’s the NFL offseason — otherwise known as “make shocking takes in an effort to maximize clicks because no one will remember what was said in six months anyway” season.

In a recent episode of “With the First Pick,” an NFL Draft podcast from CBS Sports, host Ryan Wilson and former Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman redrafted the top five quarterbacks taken in the 2020 selection process.

It wasn’t pretty for current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa — the second QB taken in the actual 2020 NFL Draft.

A 2020 QB class redraft between Rick Spielman and CBS’ Ryan Wilson results in both putting Tua Tagovailoa No. 5 out of five after his first Pro Bowl season and first full year healthy for the Miami Dolphins.pic.twitter.com/PZGtlFbG02 — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) February 17, 2024

The five quarterbacks ranked in this exercise were Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, the aforementioned Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles.

In an effort to maximize the blazing temps of their hot takes, both Wilson and Spielman claim that they’d take Jordan Love first — ahead of all other quarterbacks from that class, including Super Bowl quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts — if they were to redo the 2020 draft today.

Unfortunately for Dolphins fans, both Wilson and Spielman each selected Tua Tagovailoa as the fifth quarterback in this fictitious scenario. Someone named “Debo” even commented on the fact that Tagovailoa was fifth in both man’s list saying, “I expected Tua to be fifth.”

While Jordan Love had an impressive first season as a starter for the Green Bay Packers, most would agree that Tua Tagovailoa had a better season for the Miami Dolphins. Tagovailoa’s passer rating this season was 101.1. Love’s season netted him a 96.1 passer rating. This past season, the Dolphins quarterback threw for 4,624 passing yards while Love had 4,159. Love did best Tua in passing touchdowns 32 to 29, but it was Tagovailoa who topped Love’s completion percentage mark by a wide margin — 69.3% to just 64.2% for Love.

Yet, still, both Wilson and Spielman decisively rank Jordan Love first among five quarterbacks from the 2020 NFL Draft, while dismissing Tagovailoa’s accomplishments and ranking him fifth.

___

How would you rank the five quarterbacks from the 2020 selection process? Do you agree with CBS Sports that Tua Tagovailoa should be taken fifth out of the group? Would you have him higher? Let me know in the comments below or on Twitter at @MBrave13! Fins up!