Dolphins hire Montana defensive coordinator Ronnie Bradford as senior special teams assistant

The Miami Dolphins spent the last few weeks rebuilding the defensive coaching staff under first-year coordinator Anthony Weaver and now turn their attention to special teams. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday morning that the Dolphins were hiring Ronnie Bradford as Senior Special Teams Assistant.

Bradford, 53, was defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Montana in 2023 after two seasons as the school’s assistant head coach. He began his coaching career with the Denver Broncos as an assistant special teams coach in 2003 before three seasons as special teams coordinator.

He was selected by the Dolphins in the fourth round of the 1993 Draft, spending time with the Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, and Minnesota Vikings throughout his 10-year playing career.

Special teams coordinator Danny Crossman joined the franchise in 2019, but the unit has struggled in recent years. Buffalo Bills kick returner Deonte Harty set a franchise record with a 96-yard punt return touchdown against the Dolphins in Week 18. NFL writer Rick Gosselin’s annual evaluation of every special teams unit listed Miami as No. 31 for the 2023 season.