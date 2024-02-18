Field Yates Mock Draft: Dolphins bolster offensive line with first-round pick

Due to limited draft capital and salary cap space, there aren’t many paths for the Miami Dolphins to improve this offseason. Considering that the Dolphins are without third and fourth round picks, along with the fact that they’re $50 million over the salary cap — general manager Chris Grier has little room for error when trying to improve the roster this offseason.

ESPN NFL draft analyst Field Yates released his predictions for the first round of April’s rookie draft with Miami selecting Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu as the No. 21 pick.

Today at 3:00 pm ET, join @MelKiperESPN, @FieldYates, @KevinNegandhi and I on ESPN2 for a one hour Sportscenter Special as we go through Field’s Mock Draft 1.0 https://t.co/jB2KbX5lUw — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 14, 2024

“It’s uncertain whether Miami will have Terron Armstead back in 2024 and beyond, but regardless, Fautanu is a logical target for the Dolphins,” Yates wrote. “He was a dominant left tackle during his time at Washington but has positional flexibility to kick inside.”

Yates added that Robert Hunt is slated to become a free agent next month, increasing Miami’s need for an offensive lineman. Starting center Connor Williams and left guard Isaiah Wynn are to become free agents, too.

The Dolphins need stability on the offensive line — adding a four-year starter with upside in the trenches would be considered a home run pick in the first round.