Tyreek Hill is PFF’s highest-graded receiver since joining the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins traded five draft picks for Tyreek Hill before extending him on a four-year $120 million contract ahead of the 2022 season. He’s hit the ground running in South Florida, earning back-to-back First-Team All-Pro honors and leading the league in receiving yards in 2023.

Hill was targetted 171 times last season, and Mike McDaniel’s offense made the most of each. The eight-time Pro Bowler averaged 15 yards per reception after catching 119 of 170 targets in 2022.

Justin Jefferson had more yards (1,809) and touchdowns (eight) in 2022, while Ceedee Lamb was targetted a league-high 181 times last season, but PFF graded Hill as the league’s top receiver in each of the last two seasons.

The highest-graded WR each season over the last decade

Four different receivers were the top-graded wide receiver after Julio Jones in 2016-17. The Atlanta Falcons led the league by scoring 34 points per game in 2016 but fell to 15th in 2017 (21.6 ppg).

The addition of Hill supercharged Miami’s offense, which ranked No. 3 with an average of 27.9 points per game in 2023. The Dolphins offense must continue its moment with him as the lead horse, especially when next season’s $31 million cap hit next season is considered.