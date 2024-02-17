Phinsider Question Of The Day: Most Overrated Current Player Edition

Every team has that guy, you know, the one guy that everyone thinks is so solid or great or something far better than you think they are. Some guys can not be overrated, some are vastly underrated and then there are those that for whatever reason the fans love to hail as great despite the stats and even the tape telling another story. Our Miami Dolphins are no different. We have a lot of players that do not get the respect that they deserve if not by the fans then from the media. Some guys on the team are roundly respected as great and justly so. Others are at times overrated for whatever reason, be it their status in college or their play earlier in their careers.

So this evening’s question of the day is- What CURRENT Miami Dolphins player that the fan base loves or at least talk about in a positive manner do you think is overrated to at least some degree and why?

Please give us your answers and thoughts in the comments section below-