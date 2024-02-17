Ryan Slowik to work with Miami’s secondary after one season as outside linebackers coach

Miami Dolphins first-year coordinator Anthony Weaver spent the past few weeks rebuilding the defensive coaching staff to fit his vision. Thursday marked his first press conference representing the Dolphins.

Weaver was asked about his staff, specifically Ryan Slowik, who coached Miami’s outside linebackers in 2023.

“I view [Slowik] as a tremendous asset because he’s coached on every level of the defense, so when you have that guy – one, he’s incredibly selfless, so he’s actually going to help us in the secondary as well,” Weaver said. “I really look forward to working with Ryan and trust his football acumen in general.”

Slowik joined the Dolphins as a defensive assistant in 2022 and has 14 years of coaching experience at the NFL level. He interviewed for the defensive coordinator position last month and will work with the team’s defensive backs next season.

“He is going to be helping us in the secondary,” Weaver said. “What his exact title is, I’ll let Mike [McDaniel] talk to you about that. We’re still working through it.

“But I love [Slowik] man, and the conversations I’ve had with him so far, he is juiced about it. He’s excited.”