The 33rd Team’s “Pre-free agency QB rankings”

With the Super Bowl wrapped up in another chapter of the Patrick Mahomes-Chiefs dynasty, it’s time for all the offseason shenanigans to begin. NFL-related sites will spam so much content like fantasy football guides, NFL mock drafts, and position rankings.

The king of the mountain for position rankings is quarterbacks, and high-quality rankings for them are few and far between.

The 33rd Team is a young but well-known site for the online community. Their distinction in expertise is working with current and former players and executives, which gives their content credibility. I like the model, but one of those former players or execs needs to give this ranking another look and start from scratch.

The headline here for Dolphins fans is that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is ranked 19th, behind players such as Geno Smith, Kyler Murray, Trevor Lawrence, and even Anthony Richardson, who has the equivalent of three games played total in his NFL career.

There’s a plethora of mistakes all over these rankings, but I’ll let you guys dissect it in the comments. I want to stay with Tua for the time being.

In Tua’s first two years under Brian Flores, he went 14-7 despite having a bottom-tier offensive line, middle-of-the-pack weapons, two different offensive coordinators - including co-offensive coordinators in 2021, and a head coach who didn’t want him. With all of that holding him down, he won 66% of his games, granted the defense was top ten when Flores took over play calling. Let’s call it a wash.

Skip to 2022. Mike McDaniel was hired, and Tua took his game to a different level. The Dolphins added Tyreek Hill, and the offense exploded from twenty-eighth to eleventh. That was with Tua missing five games. If he played the whole season, the offense would’ve easily cracked the top ten, maybe the top five.

In 2023, Tua took his game a step further. Not only was he able to play all eighteen games, including their lone playoff game, he was an MVP candidate through the first half of the season and ended with top-tier numbers up and down the stat sheet.

69.3 CMP% (5), 4,624 YDS (1), 29 PASS TD (T-5), 101.1 RTG (6), 60.8 QBR (10)

Offensive line injuries have been an issue for years, but in 2023, the Dolphins had the second-most starting offensive line combinations in the NFL behind the New York Jets. Despite that, Tua led the Dolphins to eleven wins, the number one ranked offense in terms of yards, and the number two scoring offense.

Check out this highlight reel, and tell me with a straight face that Tua is the 19th-best quarterback in the league.

Tua Tagovailoa FULL 2023 Season Highlights



Special season from a special talent pic.twitter.com/g2u02XAuFr — VBS (@VBSofficial_) February 3, 2024

There are a bunch of talented quarterbacks in the league, and no disrespect to them, but I think that a healthy percentage of fans get too caught up in the physical tools and overlook the mental aspect of the position. In my eyes, it’s just as important, maybe more.

That’s where Tua thrives, and that’s a big piece of the puzzle this ranking is missing. It’s hard to find quality rankings.

Let us know in the comments where Tua should be in the ranking, and who else may be misplaced.